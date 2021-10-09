will be directed by the director of Deadpool 2

News

According to reports exclusively Deadline, Universal Pictures has signed an agreement for a film, still untitled, which will be directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw) and will star Ryan Gosling. The screenplay will be by Drew Pearce, who previously collaborated with the director on the Fast & Furious spin-off.

To get the film, apparently Universal won a fiery auction, which was also attended by Netflix, Paramount and MGM. There is talk of an agreement a seven digits.

The film is produced by Guymon Casady with Entertainment 360, along with Kelly McCormick’s 87North, wife of David Leitch, and to the production house of Ryan Gosling himself.

Not much is known about the film’s plot yet, but it appears to be a very personal project by David Leitch. The director is one of the few examples of Stuntman and stunt coordinator passed behind the camera. Who knows that the new film does not intend to tell that world: after all, the recent Oscar awarded to Brad Pitt for the role of Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood shows a growing interest in stuntmen, and also Ryan Gosling he has already played such a role twice, in Drive (2011) and in Like a thunder (2012).

For more insights, we refer to Ryan Gosling’s upcoming film roles and our review of Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw.

