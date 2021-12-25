will be exciting for the players – Nerd4.life

AMD will bring several interesting news to the CES 2022, but among these the most important is represented by Zen CPU 4, the company’s next generation of processors, set to be exciting for gamers, chief technology officer Mark Papermaster reported.

It will be a still preliminary presentation, given that it will take time for the CPUs to be placed on the market, but it will be enough to make people understand the direction taken by the company and to exalt the fans, it seems.

“As for the new generation coming soon, point to CES in January 2022, “said Papermaster.” We are happy to reveal some additional details about our new products that will bring phenomenal experiences “to users, even if there will be time to explore them further.

AMD’s CTO explained that “Over the course of the year, as development continues, we will share more details on Zen 4, with some information that will already be anticipated at CES and others that will be revealed in the course of 2022.

AMD Ryzen continues with Zen 4 in 2022

It will be an exciting year “, reiterated Papermaster, who obviously focuses heavily on the capabilities of the new CPUs.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the next generation of products,” he added, probably adopting the classic corporate executive tone, but there are still high expectations from everyone for the new Zen 4 CPUs.

AMD, meanwhile, also has a new line of Zen 3 on the way with new CPUs capable of using 3D V-Cache technology, which will also be unveiled during CES 2022, perhaps alongside the new Threadripper Pro. The Zen 4 have been designed not only to offer greater performance, but also to further increase battery life, as far as laptop and portable solutions are concerned. Meanwhile, it has emerged that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution has more than 70 supported games available and coming soon.