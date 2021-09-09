will be in the remake of Hounted Mansion

After his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where we saw him in the role of Mobius in Loki, Owen Wilson will continue to be stationed in the Disney galaxy. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, in fact, the actor has joined the cast of the reboot of Haunted Mansion, a 2003 film known in Italy as The House of Ghosts.

Owen Wilson will thus act alongside LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish. The film will be directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), while the screenplay is by Kate Dippold.

Filming of Haunted Mansion should start in New Orleans next month, and one can imagine his release on the occasion of Halloween 2022: it could be the movie “for families” of that period, as opposed to the other horror films with stronger contents that will arrive in theaters.

The project for a reboot of Haunted Mansion has been underway for almost ten years: initially there was Guillermo Del Toro at the helm, with Ryan Gosling candidate for the title role, but now it finally seems that something is moving, and soon it is reasonable to expect more announcements in the casting of the film.

Owen Wilson, by the way, it is not his first horror film, having already been part of the cast of Haunting – Presenze, directed by Jan de Bont in 1999. His role in Haunted Mansion has not yet been disclosed, while LaKeith Stanfield will play a tour guide who has stopped believing in the supernatural, and Tiffany Haddish she will be a psychic able to communicate with the dead.