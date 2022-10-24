will be Maria Callas in the biopic Maria

Angelina Jolie is a Los Angeles actress born in 1975. Lately she is known to everyone for her love affairs after her divorce from Brad Pitt and all the consequent problems and rumors that derive from it, but we must not forget that she is one of the most loved actresses in the whole world and above all one of the most appreciated for her character and her being always available with her fans and not alone.

Her talent and beauty lead her to be one of the most desired names by famous producers and directors who want her in their work. Protagonist of films such as Interrupted Girls, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Original Sin, Mr & Mrs Smith, The Legend of Beowulf, Maleficent, Alice and Peter, Eternals to mention some of the titles that have seen her as protagonist. And now she is ready to add another very important role to her important resume. Indeed, she is ready to take on the role of Maria Callas and is ready to return to the cinema as a leading actress. She will be her the first woman of Mariafilm by Pablo Larraindedicated to the story of Maria Callas, Greek opera singer who passed away in 1977 after a heart attack in Paris at the age of 53. A short life, but which allowed her to conquer the whole world. The film will give us the opportunity to learn more about the life of this international diva as we are often led to think that she had an easy existence, full of luxury and wealth, but in reality as the magazine reports People it’s about:

“A tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story from the life of the greatest opera singer in the world, relived and reimagined during her last days in 1970 Paris”.

Pablo Larrain is an already well established name in the biopics theme since he has dealt with Spencer on Lady Diana (released in 2021 starring Kristen Stewart) and by Jackie on Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (released in 2016 starring Natalie Portman). He will be joined by Steven Knight in the script just like in Spencer. Obviously great enthusiasm on the part of Angelina Jolie who did not miss an opportunity to comment on this new role that awaits her:

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in Maria

“I take the responsibility of recounting Mary’s life and legacy very seriously. I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Having the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream. “

And for his part too Pablo Larrain is proud of the choice made. The Chilean director said that:

“Having the chance to combine my two deepest and most personal passions, cinema and opera, was a long-awaited dream. Doing this with Angelina, an extremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift “.

And what do you think of Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas? Will you see the biopic Maria? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!