will be one of the most famous kings in history!

News for one of Hollywood’s most loved and controversial actors: waiting for the ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife to be resolved Amber Heard, the career of Johnny Depp it continues away from the great spotlights of the past but still remains active.

After The Minamata case – the film that was first boycotted and only in the last few weeks managed to find a theatrical distribution – the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean and the second film by Fantastic Beasts is ready for another great role. According to reports Variety, Johnny Depp will be King Louis XV in a film directed by the French director Maïwenn. Filming, it is learned, will begin next summer.

Still secret the title of the film and the plot, which however will concern the story of the great-grandson of the famous Louis XIV, the Sun King. On his death he succeeded him at just 5 years old Louis XV of Bourbon, known as the Beloved. An appellation obtained especially during the first years of his reign once he reached the age of majority, but which soon disappeared under the weight of a weak regency and accusations of corruption and debauchery. He reigned from 1715 until his death, far from regretted by the French, in 1774. He was then replaced by his nephew. Louis XVI, famous for being the guillotined king in 1793, the year after French Revolution and the establishment of the Republic.

The Johnny Depp film will be produced by Pascal Caucheteux And Gregoire Sorlat with the Why Not Productions And Wild Bunch International; filming is expected to last about 3 months and will mostly cover the Palace of Versailles. The same director, Maïwenn, will also play Jeanne du Barry, countess and last lover of Louis XVI.

