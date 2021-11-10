will be removed from all stores (and servers close)

Despite the many technical and gameplay problems, Jump Force had managed to get a more than decent range of users who decided to believe in the project, attracted by the presence of most famous characters of anime and manga.

Evidently, however, it must not have been sufficient to guarantee the survival of the title: with an official statement, Bandai Namco has made it known that Jump Force has officially reached the end of life.

Yet the title had managed to make its debut with excellent numbers, debuting in first place in the Italian sales charts.

The version for Switch therefore officially lasted just over a year, having only arrived on the market at August 2020.

As reported by Gematsu, the Japanese publisher has announced that the crossover fighting game will be officially removed from all international digital stores, in every version for console and PC, starting from 7 February 2022, including DLCs of course.

They will also shut down servers for multiplayer games, thus making it impossible to play games with friends and in ranked mode, although a little more time has been granted before the imminent farewell.

The game servers will in fact officially close the August 24, 2022, a date that will mark the definitive end of Jump Force which will only become playable offline.

Bandai Namco has not clarified the official reasons behind this decision, but it is plausible that the choice was linked to the expiry of the licenses on some playable characters.

Evidently, the numbers of Jump Force they must not have been enough to convince Bandai Namco to try to keep the title alive longer, officially announcing the farewell to the players.

Obviously it should be remembered that players who purchase the base game and its additional content before the removal of the store will be able to keep playing and downloading it, although multiplayer will soon become no longer available.

If you are curious to find out in more detail what went wrong with the Bandai Namco production, you can find our review of Jump Force.