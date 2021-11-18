will be tried for attempted murder!

One of the opponents of the Naples he is not having quiet hours in the next few weeks. Let’s talk about Quincy Promes, striker of the Spartak Moscow, next opponent of the Neapolitans in the Europa League.

The Dutch footballer, in fact, he was under investigation due to a family member’s accusation of trying to stab him, a fact for which last December (when he was still wearing the Ajax shirt, ed) the handcuffs were also triggered.

Promes Spartak Moscow

According to what the The Telegraph, the police – who concluded their investigations in May – had forwarded the file to the Amsterdam public prosecutor. The prosecutor then carried out new investigations which have now led on charges of attempted murder or aggravated assault. In case of stabbing it involves a prison sentence 24 to 42 months. It is not yet known when the lawsuit will be tried.

The lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz, or the lawyer who assists the victim, explained: “The decision to sue Promes is the only right decision. After having taken note of the file, we will also ask the Prosecutor to prosecute the suspect for attempted murder. If necessary, we will go to court for it“.

Meanwhile, the victim asked for the seizure of a house owned by Promes in civil proceedings. This was done as a guarantee of an imminent claim for damages.



