Sports

will be tried for attempted murder!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

One of the opponents of the Naples he is not having quiet hours in the next few weeks. Let’s talk about Quincy Promes, striker of the Spartak Moscow, next opponent of the Neapolitans in the Europa League.

The Dutch footballer, in fact, he was under investigation due to a family member’s accusation of trying to stab him, a fact for which last December (when he was still wearing the Ajax shirt, ed) the handcuffs were also triggered.

Promes Spartak Moscow murder trial
Promes Spartak Moscow

According to what the The Telegraph, the police – who concluded their investigations in May – had forwarded the file to the Amsterdam public prosecutor. The prosecutor then carried out new investigations which have now led on charges of attempted murder or aggravated assault. In case of stabbing it involves a prison sentence 24 to 42 months. It is not yet known when the lawsuit will be tried.

The lawyer Yehudi Moszkowicz, or the lawyer who assists the victim, explained: “The decision to sue Promes is the only right decision. After having taken note of the file, we will also ask the Prosecutor to prosecute the suspect for attempted murder. If necessary, we will go to court for it“.

Meanwhile, the victim asked for the seizure of a house owned by Promes in civil proceedings. This was done as a guarantee of an imminent claim for damages.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Brozovic, Skriniar and Sanchez launch the Nerazzurri, overtaking in the standings – Corriere.it

2 weeks ago

LIVE TJ – Italy-Switzerland 1-1

6 days ago

the former Juve and Inter replies angrily

1 week ago

LIVE TJ – Workout finished. Test with the Pianese. Juventus scored 11 goals. Kean Poker. Triplet of Kaio. Arthur also scored

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button