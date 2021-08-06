Will Ben Affleck be Batman after Flash? let’s talk about

Love it or hate it, the Batman of Ben Affleck is one of the most talked about ever, and we will soon be able to see him again in action on the big screen in the Flash movie. But what about his future in the DC universe?

Dark Knight fans are probably eagerly awaiting the Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti, where we will see not only Ben Affleck’s Batman returning, but also Michael Keaton’s.

And while we already know that Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be part of a project of its own, the Affleck’s presence in DC’s cinematic future however, a big question remains. What will the actor do after the film with Ezra Miller? Will he come back as Bruce Wayne again?

According to rumors from the web, which we know very well we have to take as such, Warner Bros. would be “more open than ever” to the idea of ​​continuing to bring the adventures of Ben Affleck’s Batman to the cinema.

Obviously, it is It is difficult to say at this point how likely it is that the actor will return on a permanent basis, especially considering his past statements on the subject (Affleck revealed that he accepted the role of Batman only for his children), but also given the return of the flame with Jennifer Lopez, who can say that other surprises cannot await us.

After all, tangible proof of the “never say never“on these occasions it is his presence in the Flash film, so why preclude the possibility of other appearances?

What do you think about it? Do you think the actor can go back to playing the role of Batman? And would that satisfy you? Let us know in the comments.