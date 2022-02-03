Will Ben Affleck leave the role? Ezra Miller has doubts!

Ben Affleck, the Batman v Superman actor, has hung up his costume several times. The latest interpretation of him as the dark Knight dates back to his appearance in the Zack Snyder movie: Justice League. According to many it could be the last time of the actor in the role of the DC protagonist, however some have some doubts about it. Let’s find out more details together.

Ben Affleck’s future as Batman

As noted by The Direct, Ezra Miller has posted a series of stories on Instagram and one of them shows a detail capable of triggering several speculations from fans. More specifically, in a screenshot of a story published by Variety (made by Ezra Miller), there was discussion of a possible return of Ben Affleck in the next upcoming DC movie. Ezra Miller added “HA HA HA” in a large red font around the text. Could Ben Affleck continue to play the part?

The statements

“I never said that, but perhaps my favorite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I did, were in the Flash movie “He recently said Ben Affleck to The Herald Sun about his work on film.

And then again: “I hope they keep the integrity of what we have done. P.because I thought it was great and really interesting, different, but not in a way that was inconsistent with the character. Maybe? Maybe they’ll decide it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow, I think I finally got it.’“.

And you, what do you think? What idea have you got? Can you imagine Ben Affleck in a solo Batman movie? As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page and stay tuned to the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights.