Will Ben Affleck’s role be smaller than expected?

Posted on
Ben Affleck will return to play the role of Batman for The Flash; however, his role may last less than expected. When Affleck first played Batman in Batman v Superman, fans were thrilled. However, Batfleck wasn’t going to last long. After 2017’s Justice League, the actor stepped down from the role and the expected standalone Batman film, seemingly putting an end to his adventure as the hero. The enthusiasm of the fans was then rekindled when it was revealed that the actor would be returning to the role in The Flash, a happiness that however returns to resize itself with the latest news: it would only be a cameo.

Blogger KC Walsh tweeted on Wednesday, warning fans not to expect too much from Affleck on The Flash, explaining that the actor only filmed for about a week. If true, it would only be an extended cameo. An update that comes in the wake of fans’ request to Warner Bros. and DC for #MakeTheBatfleckMovie, the second attempt to try to make an Affleck movie as Batman. A fan campaign is launched in April, before the merger of AT&T and WarnerMedia in May.

Ben Affleck is back for some additional photography for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which aired on HBO Max earlier this year. He also returned to the movie scenes for The Flash, alongside former Batman Michael Keaton. As The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti previously explained, “Right now he’s in a place where he can really enjoy being Batman. It’s a fundamental role, but at the same time it’s a fun part ”. As it stands, The Flash will mark Affleck’s last time as Batman. The chances of Affleck’s Batman joining his former Justice League co-star Ezra Miller for more than a few minutes, however, seem slim. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Ezra Miller in the title role. The film is expected to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.

