Will Beyoncé perform or attend the 2022 MTV VMAs?

It’s safe to say Beyoncé broke the internet (again) with ‘BREAK MY SOUL’ and the rollout of Renaissance, which quickly became the first female album to reach No. 1 in almost a year (Adele’s 30 was the last). The album not only captivated the Beyhive with its extremely danceable music, but also featured many meaningful nods to Beyoncé’s creative ancestry: from her “most fabulous” Uncle Jonny to the iconic women honored in her “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” with Madonna.

The best part? This is just the beginning of Beyoncé Renaissance, which she describes as a “three-act project…recorded over three years” during confinement. So, yeah, there’s still more on the way. You’d think all of this buzz would make this the perfect time for Beyoncé to appear (and maybe even perform) at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28th. But as you’ve probably figured out by now, the record-breaking Grammy winner doesn’t always go the usual route when it comes to promoting her music, and sometimes that means skipping award shows.

Although if history repeats itself, Beyoncé could perform at the 2022 VMAs, as she has taken the stage for every previous album cycle in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016. But since August 24, Beyoncé is not listed. as one of the 2022 VMAs performers, and she’s only up for one award. This is not a rebuff situation, however, because Renaissance simply came out after the 2022 VMA nominations period, so it will need to be considered for next year’s ceremony.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is his singular nod this time around, made possible because the Song of Summer category had a later voting window. Beyoncé remains the most decorated artist in VMAs history with 29 wins.

If you think just one nomination is enough to lure Beyoncé to the ceremony, well, that’s great to be optimistic about. But based on Queen Bey’s track record with past shows, an appearance seems unlikely. Last year, for example, Beyoncé had three nominations but skipped the VMAs to enjoy a yacht vacation instead, according to her Instagram.

And it looks like history is repeating itself this time too. On August 23, TMZ reported that Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their kids boarded a yacht in Croatia, apparently starting another family vacation. If this trip is anything like last year’s, you can probably expect it to continue through September, which makes the odds of a VMA visit very slim.