Will Beyoncé’s latest single become the anthem of America’s “great resignation”?

With “Break My Soul”, Beyoncé motivates her fans to break free from their chains by quitting their job. Barely weeks after the release of the single, the United States is already awash in resignations.

It seems Queen B’s American fans took her latest song at face value. In Break My Soul, the singer calls for quitting her job and escaping the alienation of work in favor of personal fulfillment. “I fell in love, I quit my job, I’m going to find a new engine, they make me work way too hard”, she sings from the first verse. Since then, the media and social networks have already identified a multitude of fans testifying to their resignation.

The anthem of the “great resignation”

Whether Break My Soul will certainly become the anthem of this great wave of resignations, this is a post-Covid-19 phenomenon that does not date from today. Indeed, since July 2020, millions of Americans dissatisfied with their jobs have decided to quit their jobs. A generalized awareness that could well cross borders and has already invaded the networks, in particular with the hashtags #Quitmyjob and the “quit-tok”. With Break My Soul – from his future album Rebirth – Beyoncé thus perpetuates a phenomenon of existential questioning which only asks to expand.