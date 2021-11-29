Will BioShock 4 be titled BioShock Isolation, Ken Levine’s new game announced at TGA?

Two possible leaks emerge apparently not directly linked to each other but which are undoubtedly very interesting for BioShock fans and for those anxiously awaiting the new project by Ken Levine, former series director now working as an independent with his new studio Ghost Story Games.

According to various sources in December there will be news on the next BioShock and the suitable venue it could be that of The Game Awards, scheduled for the night between 9 and 10 December. Ken Levine is expected to unveil his next project next month (the first developed by Ghost Story Games) and 2K will unveil BioShock 4, again according to the words of some leakers and insiders.

The new game in the series will be titled Bioshock Isolation (but the name is subject to change) and will be set in a dystopian city, to be precise there should be two cities. The game is developed with Unreal Engine 5 by a team that includes veterans from Irrational Games (authors of BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite) and people who have worked on games like Watch Dogs Legion, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mafia 3 and Deux Ex Mankind Divided. It must be said about the presentation there are many conflicting voices because there are those who speak of a reveal at the Game Awards and those who instead confirm an announcement expected in the first quarter of 2022.