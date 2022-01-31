Will Bitcoin and Ethereum restart? Here’s what the Fear Index says

The week did not start in the best way for Ethereum and Bitcoin: still sales on tokens and always bearish estimates

Some investors had been hoping so much that the start of the new week might coincide with a relaunch of Bitcoin and Ethereum. In spite of these optimistic estimates, however, the new week began by continuing the trend of the previous ones, ie downwards. The numbers certify that the tension on Bitcoin and Ether continues to be very high.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

Yet today it was entirely reasonable to expect at least an attempt to recover from the two cryptocurrencies given that the Friday session of the US stock exchange had closed with all the indexes up.

And considering that cryptocurrencies had lately given the impression of being connected to shareholder sentiment, the recovery might as well be there. However, none of this has happened and the trend on digital assets remains marked downwards even today.

We fear that the highest market cap cryptocurrencies are certified by the numbers. The fear index for Ethereum is 28, a value that is not extreme but still very relevant. As for Bitcoin instead, the fear index is equal to 20 (Bitcoin fear Index). Of the two largest cryptocurrencies, therefore, it is BTC that is most fearful.

In reality, as is known, it is possible to invest in both cryptocurrencies from a single platform and therefore using only one account. To operate in this way it is essential to use reliable and complete brokers such as eToro (read our review here). On Borsa Inside we often recommend this platform for a simple reason: the free virtual demo of 100 thousand euros is always available to practice without running the risk of losing real money.

Use the eToro demo account to learn how to trade cryptocurrencies: it’s free, click here

Bitcoin and Ethereum in January 2022: here’s how it went

To understand how it is better to position oneself on Ethereum and Bitcoin in the next month, it is also necessary to evaluate what was the performance of the two cryptocurrencies in January. In the first month of the new year, Bitcoin practically settled in an area between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000.

Due to the strong sell-off suffered in the last period, thetrend of BTC on an annual basis shows a positive performance of just 12 percent. From the beginning of the new year to today, however, BTC has lost 19.6 percent of its value while in the last 3 months the accumulated liabilities are even 39 percent.

Based on this situation, analysts are divided on what could happen. For some it is not excluded that the same oversold situation may occur as in July 2021 when the foundations were laid for the rally that brought prices to a new record. For other experts, however, what is happening shows that Bitcoin will never be able to go beyond a certain level.

Logically, however, such low prices can be an opportunity to buy Bitcoin at advantageous conditions. To operate in this way, it is essential to use advanced tools such as eToro Copy Trading thanks to which it is possible to replicate the strategies of the best traders on Bitcoin. This feature can also be used by beginners thanks to the demo account.

Copy the strategies of the best traders with eToro Copy Trading >>> here the free demo

For what concerns Ether, on the other hand, the decline from the beginning of the year was 31 percent while the drop compared to the highs of 2021 was 41 percent. The only positive note compared to BTC, the fact that over the 12 months there was an appreciation of 92 percent.

Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has not yet reached its minimum since July 2021, as many cryptocurrencies have taken a run for it and then recovered.

In light of this difference, it can be deduced that while Bitcoin investors are afraid but are still active, those who have Ether in their portfolio are perhaps less afraid but do not seem to be willing, at least for now, to return to betting.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED