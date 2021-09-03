“Will Bitcoin arrive first at $ 100 thousand or Tether at 100 billion?”

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, published a post on Twitter launching a bet: Bitcoin will arrive first at a price of 100 thousand dollars or the stablecoin Tether (USDT) at a market capitalization of 100 billion?

I wonder which will be first: #tether at $ 100bil or #bitcoin at $ 100k 📈🚀 there is correlation due to tether being a portion of exchange fiat inflows: wire USD, then buy BTC. https://t.co/QimEBoX6CD – Adam Back (@ adam3us) September 2, 2021

Adam Back on Tether

In his post, the CEO of Blockstream and well-known influencer of the crypto world, as well as one of the names mentioned as a potential Satoshi Nakamoto, also mentions the new milestone reached by Tether, which on Twitter thanked its customers for a capitalization of 66 billion. dollars.

Only at the end of May Tether had reached a market cap of 60 billion dollars, a growth of over 600% in about a year.

Lately USDT had also been integrated as a stablecoin on Bitrefill gift cards thanks to a collaboration with the Bitfinex exchange.

The correlation between Tether and the price of Bitcoin

The bet arises from the fact that according to Back there would be a correlation between the price of Bitcoin and the market cap of Tether.

Indeed, for years now there has been talk of a close link between Tether and Bitcoin. One had also been published earlier this year Sentiment study which he argued that one of the main keys behind the rise in Bitcoin’s price was Tether (USDT).

Contrary to what detractors may think, this analysis does not argue that Tether you create large amounts of USDT out of thin air to artificially pump the price of BTC, but that when traders borrow large amounts of USDT they speculate leveraged on Bitcoin price increases.

And this link also works the other way around, as when Bitcoin rises, Tether has the need to release new stablecoins to the market.

Adam Back and Tether with Blockstream and iFinex

The relationship between Tether and Adam Back is very close. In fact, at the end of August, Blockstream received 210 million dollars in a Series B round in which not only the English investment fund had participated Baillie Gifford but also iFinex, the very company behind the Bitfinex exchange and the stablecoin Tether (USDt, Gold and EURt).