Will Bitcoin be able to defend $ 60,000?

In these days Bitcoin He’s doing very hard to defend the $ 60,000.

The drop in the price of Bitcoin

It all starts on Monday, when the price of BTC was between $ 65,000 and $ 66,000 but probably due to the approval of the US infrastructure law started to go down.

It had initially dropped to around $ 64,000, but then it didn’t hold that support either. In fact, the next day the price went down as low as $ 59,000, and then climbed back up to $ 61,000.

While it tried to stay around this figure yesterday, it fell below $ 60,000 again today, even tweaking $ 59,000.

The $ 60,000 threshold is a pretty important support, because in one way or another it has held up since October 15, when the price briefly leaned against it and then shot up to $ 62,000.

It is also a level that in the previous months had been last touched in May, when it acted as a resistance for the failed recovery attempt after the collapse at the end of April.

$ 60,000, more psychological threshold than support for Bitcoin

Excluding the last few months, Bitcoin’s average daily price had been above $ 60,000 for only eight days in its entire history, once in mid-March of this year, and for seven consecutive days in mid-April.

Instead, in the last two months, the daily price of Bitcoin has been above $ 60,000 for 31 days, of which twenty consecutive between October 28 and November 16.

In reality, the support on which the BTC price bounced the day before yesterday was $ 58,400, therefore $ 60,000 should not be considered as a support, but only as one psychological threshold around which the average daily price has been fluctuating for three days now.

Analysts’ forecasts

Therefore, it is difficult to imagine an imminent collapse in Bitcoin’s price right now unless it breaks the support at around $ 58,400.

According to several analysts, the decline and lateralization phase around $ 60,000 began on Monday would not be the start of a new bear market, and should the support positioned just above $ 58,000 hold, some argue that a return around $ 62,000 or $ 63,300 is also possible between today, tomorrow, or the next few days.

Some analysts also argue that the current decline may be absolutely temporary, so much so that the bullrun could leave in days.

Taking the bullrun at the end of 2017 as a reference, some similarities can be observed with the trend of this end of 2021, but with a trend that seems to be “late” compared to the same days four years ago.

For example the analyst TechDev argues that the delay updates in a range of 5 to 8 days, and that the price of Bitcoin could soar to $ 80,000 or $ 90,000.

Looking for something like this on the #BTC daily. Turquoise peak did not get as high as expected. Break of yellow RSI line did confirm correction. PA continues to stay 5-8 days behind 2017 since July. Recovery by RSI break above yellow line, possibly at 80-90K by EOM. pic.twitter.com/rK1qS1O4YC – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) November 17, 2021

Bull run in comparison

However, it should also be highlighted that instead there are many analysts who believe that thea bullrun of 2021 was too different from that of 2017 in order to take the latter as a point of reference.

In 2017, starting from November 13th, a large speculative bubble began to swell which in just over a month tripled the price of BTC abundantly, only to deflate completely in the following month and a half. If TechDev were right, there would be time until November 21, 2021 for this year’s trend to follow a similar path.