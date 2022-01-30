Will Bitcoin be aided by politics?

Bitcoin returns to wander around at altitude $ 38,000at the end of a week maybe not brilliant, but that could be that of the bottom. A week of great news coming from outside the chain and gods markets.

A lot policy It’s a lot support for Bitcoin by entities and personalities that perhaps few would have expected on this side of the fence. Friendships maybe too uncomfortablebut which signal the fact that Bitcoin is here for to remain and to expand his reach.

Will Bitcoin be helped by politics? Sunday study on $ BTC – the case of Arizona and Russia

It becomes necessary a point of the situation on the many bullish news surrounding the first cryptocurrency on the market. Coin that we can find on the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free virtual account with PREMIUM tools, including automatic ones – intermediary that includes in the price list 43+ cryptowith functionality fintech that we cannot find somewhere else.

We have in fact the CopyTrader – system that allows us to copy the best investors operating on this specific platform. Just as we have the Smart Portfolios, which instead offer already diversified crypto baskets. With $ 50 you can open a real account trading and investing.

Lots of pro-Bitcoin politics: from Arizona to New York, passing through Russia

It has been a very special week for Bitcoin especially on the front politic. Lots of news, which also come from places that perhaps we would not have expected, with a little gem that also comes fromEurope.

Christophe De Beukelaera Belgian parliamentarian, has decided to automatically convert the fees he perceives as member of parliament in Bitcoin. It is a kind of protest, at least in the words of the parliamentarian, against the policies of ECB, which in his opinion should be more shared and subject to public debate. A good initiative, even if we believe that the parliamentarian has not fully understood how it works Bitcoinwhose policies are not subject to vote but the most fixed one can imagine.

Also Vladimir Putin would push for Bitcoin? Perhaps it is an excessive reading that has circulated in several newspapers, but it is nevertheless an important opening of the President of Russia. In a country where there was talk, even here exaggerating, of total ban, however, it is good news. There RussiaPutin said, it would also have advantages in attracting Bitcoin miner in the country.

Perhaps the most important news, however, comes fromArizonawhere a republican senator made the proposal to render Bitcoin currency that is legal tender in the state. It will be a difficult path – even in this case the newspapers have greatly exaggerated – because it is a matter reserved for Congressbut talking about it is still ok.

Excellent news, but it will still be the FED to lead the dance

These are news that come from politics – and from a relevant politics – which indicate what the situation can be trajectory future of Bitcoin. However, at least for the next few weeks, it will certainly dominate the scene FED. Not just in regards to $ BTCbut in relation to all the main ones financial markets. Worrying situation? It is not certain: the markets should have begun to discount expectations about the future upside of rates.

Having reconquered i $ 38,000 during the weekend is definitely a good sign, after the bottom just above $ 33,200 it had been – reasonably – a cause for concern. On the long period sleeps instead more than peaceful, because there will be little from to doubt on the advance of Bitcoin as a reference currency – which will also have significant pressures on the price, for those interested primarily in this.