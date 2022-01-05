Will Bitcoin be digital gold? Goldman Sachs’ prediction

Bitcoin: Goldman Sachs predicts a starring 2022 for the Queen of cryptocurrencies.

According to the analysis, in fact, the digital currency will continue to take market share from gold as part of an increasingly wide adoption of virtual assets globally, making it possible to predict the price of $ 100,000.

Bitcoin as a store of value instead of bars is it really possible? The prediction of the strategists.

Why Bitcoin can compete with gold

Quoting the market capitalization of $ 700 billion for Bitcoin, compared to approx $ 2.6 trillion of gold owned as an investment, Goldman Sachs said the cryptocurrency currently has a 20% market share as a store of value.

However, the digital currency of choice for traders “most likely” this proportion will increase over time according to analysts’ forecasts for 2022.

In a hypothetical scenario where Bitcoin grabs a share of 50% as a store of value, its price would reach just over $ 100,000, the note said.

It should be emphasized that “reserve of value” refers to assets that can maintain their value over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies.

Meanwhile, the digital currency was trading around $ 46,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in New York, after rising by about 60% last year. The largest crypto asset by market value has hit a record high of nearly $ 69,000 in November. It has increased by more than 4,700% since 2016.

While the Bitcoin network’s consumption of real assets may be an obstacle to institutional adoption, that won’t stop demand for the asset, according to Goldman Sachs.

Bitcoin has long been referred to as digital gold. And the characteristics of the precious metal tend to apply to cryptocurrency too: it does not pay interest or dividends and it does not mimic the performance of more traditional assets.

Proponents claim that the Bitcoin, like gold, acts as a protection against the systemic abuse of fiat currencies.