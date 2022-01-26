Will Bitcoin Collapse Still Continue? It is the worst decline in the last 8 months

No rebound for the price of Bitcoin which starts the week in the 35 thousand dollars area. El Salvador takes the opportunity to buy at bargain prices

What’s Happening to Bitcoin? After the heavy decline recorded last week, many expected a rebound which, however, did not come. The Bitcoin today fluctuates in the area of ​​35 thousand dollars and the question that many ask themselves can only be of this type: the collapse of Bitcoin is it finished or is it destined to continue?

Since the uncertainty is very high, let’s start with the numbers. The week that ended was very heavy but, above all, it is destined to end in history. According to many analysts, in fact, it was the worst week of the last eight months. A worrying fact that, as in all occasions, can also be observed from another perspective: it has never been so convenient buy Bitcoin like in the last 8 months.

The one of buy at discount prices, is a strategy that, promptly, returns in the sell-off phases. Among the big proponents of this approach was El Salvador President Nayib Bukele who announced he had bought another 410 Bitcoins for $ 15 million. For the Central American country, the first in the world to give legal tender to BTC despite all kinds of controversies, it was the purchase at the lowest prices since the opening to cryptocurrency.

Obviously everyone can buy at a discount like El Salvador did.



Bitcoin collapse: prices at half of all-time highs

As can be seen from the graph we have attached above, at the end of November the price of Bitcoin had reached its maximum peak at $ 69,000. Due to the correction that has been going on for a few months and last week’s violent sell-off, Bitcoin is now worth less than half its all-time high.

In the last week alone, the price of BTC has lost 19 percent. The decline recalls what happened in May 2021. The reasons, however, are completely different. In that circumstance, in fact, the price of Bitcoin plummeted due to concerns about a possible ban by China (an event which actually occurred in September). The current collapse of Bitcoin, on the other hand, is inspired by concerns about the possible introduction of new rules in the United States.

According to Fairlead Strategies experts, the recent Bitcoin meltdown would be more related to subjective concerns about market volatility than to a real readjustment of BTC.

For the record, despite the difficulty of the situation, Bitcoin seems to have managed to regain something in the last few hours. That this may be the first sign of a recovery (or at least the end of the collapse) is still too early to tell.

