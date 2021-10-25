Will Bitcoin hit $ 160,000 (or more) “in the next few months”?

This week Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose to new all-time highs above $ 66,000 following the listing of the first Bitcoin futures ETF.

According to Tom Lee Fundstrat, Bitcoin could continue to rise by another $ 100,000 in the coming months.

“I think the ETF [sui futures in Bitcoin] it’s a big deal, ”Lee told CNBC’s ‘Closing Bell’ Thursday.

The newly listed Bitcoin futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE: BITO), has given millions of investors the ability to hold Bitcoin through their trading accounts, Lee said.

“We believe that the equilibrium price resulting from this increase in demand alone, you know, which we say corresponds to the launch in 2002 of the triple Qs (Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ)), could lead Bitcoin to reach $ 160,000 or more in the next few months ”.

Bitcoin is a network-valued asset, so it depends on adoption, Lee noted; based on regression models, the analyst believes that at current levels Bitcoin is inexpensive, and expects “a significant rise in the coming years”.

BTC price movement

The yield of Bitcoin since the beginning of the year is around 118%; at the time of writing, BTC was down 4.68% daily to $ 63,372.

Image: Christopher Muschitz from Pixabay