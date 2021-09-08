Will Bitcoin reach $ 100,000 by early 2022?

Like any other long-term forecast (and when it comes to cryptocurrencies even a few weeks is a consistent period), it must necessarily be taken with due caution: the research team of the British Standard Chartered estimates that the price of Bitcoin can come to touch the share of $ 100,000 within the first part of next year, and then push further up to $ 175,000 and beyond.

End 2021 of growth for BTC?

We remind you that, at the time this article was written and published, the virtual currency it stands at just over $ 46,520 (source CoinDesk), coming from two days of sharp contraction after reaching and exceeding $ 52,000. The historical record dates back to mid-April, when BTC touched $ 64,900. Is it therefore an incentive to invest today, with the prospect of seeing one’s capital increase in a few months?

Considering the extreme asset volatility, it is better to proceed with caution and with the awareness that the possibility of accruing a profit is offset by the risk of devaluation. Below is the comment by Geoffrey Kendrick, number one of the new team of researchers set up by Standard Chartered precisely to study the world of cryptocurrencies and its dynamics.

As an exchange tool, Bitcoin could assume a dominant role as a method for peer-to-peer payments, in the context of a future cashless world without bank intermediaries. We expect a peak of around $ 100,000 between late 2021 and early 2022.

It is not the first nor the only one bullish forecast inherent in Bitcoin, optimistic about the performance of the asset. Bloomberg and Kraken are of the same opinion. Among other things, the positions taken by the authorities at the international level will prove to be decisive, by many parties willing to regulate a market that until now is exclusively at the mercy of the interaction between supply and demand.