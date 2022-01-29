Will Bitcoin reach USD 93,000 this year?

Source: AdobeStock / Сергей Шиманович

A group of industry experts, gathered by comparison site Finder, predicted that this year Bitcoin (BTC) could rise to as high as $ 93,000 or more and close to $ 193,000 by the end of 2025. However, they were less optimistic than in October.

By averaging the speakers’ responses, Finder provided one forecast of the price of USD 93,717 as a maximum of bitcoins for the 2022, with the coin expected to end the year at USD 76,360.

Additionally, half of the speakers said they do not expect a drop in the price of the coin even if interest rates rise in the US, while 19% said they think a drop in prices is likely.

According to the panel, which was made up of 33 fintech specialists, including academics and crypto industry leaders, the number one cryptocurrency is gaining broader interest among more traditional types of investors, increasing demand for the coin.

David Klinger, founder of Australian technology-focused consultancy and investment firm Coteries Corporation, said that “as Bitcoin becomes more accessible through more established financial institutions and products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it will continue to grow in the short and medium term “.

Among the more bullish speakers was Vanessa Harris, Chief Product Officer at the cryptocurrency startup Permission, who predicted that BTC will hit a high of USD 220,000 this year.

“Bitcoin is best placed to be the store of value that many investors will try to withstand higher inflation,” Harris said in a news release.

More Bitcoin Price Predictions

In contrast, Daniel Polotsky, founder of bitcoin operator CoinFlip, said the cryptocurrency is unlikely to exceed USD 60,000 in 2022 due to the deflation of bubbles created by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Polotsky said that “the global economy looks somewhat shaky, with inflation reaching 7% in the United States. It is possible that the asset bubble created by the Fed by keeping interest rates close to 0% for over a decade could spill over into Bitcoin. “

Similarly, Gavin Smith, CEO of Panxora Group, a company that offers both cryptocurrency exchange services and investment funds, was cautiously optimistic, saying that concerns about higher interest rates will dominate in the first half of 2022. , although the second half is likely to be better.

“As inflation continues to rise, we expect Bitcoin to dissociate from other risky assets in the second half of 2022, causing a rally to new highs towards the end of the year,” said Smith.

Bitcoin could reach USD 192,800 by the end of 2025

Looking ahead, Finder’s panel of experts has suggested that the price of bitcoin at the end of 2025 could reach USD 192,800, while by the end of the decade, USD 406,400 was forecast.

“Inflation is out of control, Bitcoin may drop temporarily as interest rates rise. In my opinion the drop will be temporary,” said Bilal Hammoud, CEO of Canadian cryptocurrency exchange NDAX, which expects BTC to hit 250,000. USD by the end of 2025 and USD 500,000 by the end of 2030.

All in all, 61% of speakers said now is the time to buy bitcoin, while 10% said bitcoin should be sold at the current price instead. According to Finder, 29% of speakers said bitcoin should still be held for investors who have already bought it.

At 14:00 UTC on Friday, BTC was trading at 36,891. It remained unchanged over the past day and down 9.3% over the past week.

_______

