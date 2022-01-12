Will Black Shark be bought by this gaming brand? Possible new line of innovative smartphones

A very active brand in the gaming world intends to buy a company that previously apparently collaborated with Xiaomi. What kind of products should they be able to produce from the following union?

In world of technology some are bought all the time society from others, and the reason is simple: since you try to to improve more and more both in one’s own field and in that of one’s own opponents, take ownership of companies already started in gods specific sectors it could be a good idea.

And we have proof of what was said with Tencent Games, a company active in gaming – examples can be Arena of Valor or PUBg – and who wanted to buy one agency which is mainly concerned with smartphone. But for what reason?

The future plans of Tencent Games

It is about Black Shark, a brand that over the years has been able to to take its solid position in mobile phone market, making itself known in the sector in question over time. And being leaned on Xiaomi, his notoriety was grown up notably in China quickly.

But what unites this company a Tencent Games is the fact that they both indent video games, albeit in different ways. From this premise, it is therefore clear that from now on will cooperate in such a way that you can to develop of the interesting projects and innovative.

Right now a possible them Union it is only one voice, but very much suggest the possibility that there may be enough merger Interesting. This because Tencent Games needs one company that you deal with hardware And software regarding the gaming smartphone, and Black Shark clearly might be for you.

Moreover, in the past these two companies have already got to meet on the occasion of the release of Black Shark 3, in which there was the logo of Tencent Games on the body of the cell phone. So it goes without saying that the companies had had way of getting to know each other with the passage of time, and also to tighten some future agreements quite important.