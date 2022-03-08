Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Zendaya act together in a new movie?

The rumors that we will see Lisa and Zendaya together continue to gain strength, we tell you how they started and in which movie these famous artists could work together.

This has been a day full of surprises for BLINKthe idols of k pop do not stop giving us surprises and reasons for emotion, beginning with the arrival of Jenny to Paris Fashion Week and following of course with Lisawho apparently has big plans outside of Korea.

There have been several rumors that have been emerging in recent hours and several of them point to the interpreter of MONEY he will be abroad for a while, visiting some countries in Europe.

Apparently the rapper from BLACKPINK It will start with a flight that will take her to Paris and after that she will also move to Rome, what is known about the activities on her agenda? One of them could reunite her with Zendaya.

Lisa and Zendaya could be part of a special Bvlgari film

Lisa and Zendaya They not only have in common the fact that they are celebrities known around the world, but also both work with fashion houses, designers and are successful models, which is why both have previously been appointed as ambassadors of the jewelry brand Bvlgari.

Apparently, the Italian jewelry brand is already preparing a new short for Magnificent, this time it would be called Bulgari presents: Magnificent Nature and we could see Lisa and Zendaya inside the clip.

It is suspected that the K-Pop idol’s trip to Italy would be precisely to carry out the filming of this project, however none of this has yet been confirmed by the agency. YG-Entertainment.

Will Lisa and Zendaya have a movie together?

Until now, the Bvlgari videos released for Magnificent have been special shorts showing a different perspective on jewelry, however given that both stars could work with the brand in the next chapter, expectations have been raised.

Would you like to see Lisa and Zendaya act in a project together? Very soon we will be able to discover what is behind the rumors about the alleged filming and here we will tell you all the details.

On the other hand, we tell you that it was recently reported that BLACKPINK could have more than one comeback scheduled for this year, find out the details.