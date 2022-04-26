Will Bloodborne come to PC? These are all the clues that point to a port of the PS4 exclusive FromSoftware RPG

Fortunately, most of FromSoftware’s RPGs are available on PC; but being games as popular as these, it is normal that we want to have them everyone. One of the most requested (and avoided) is Bloodborne, which has been “the exclusive” of PlayStation 4 since its launch in 2015. Much has been speculated since then about a possible computer adaptation that will take it to the virtual libraries of Steam and the Epic Games Store, but how possible is it that it will end up happening?

Well, we have a few strings to pull: things that invite us to be optimistic, or just the opposite; official comments, business movements and other tracks about our possible trip to the lands of Yharnam. That said, at the time of this writing the version of Bloodborne for PC It is not officially announced. All we have is the ability to play it from the cloud or download a demake made by fans There isn’t a port computer native.

FromSoftware confirmed projects and plans

In June 2016, FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki participated in an interview with the Japanese portal 4Gamer, during which they mentioned three developments different: the first is “a dark fantasy RPG in the style of Dark Souls” in reference to Elden Ring, along with “something new” that we know today as the virtual reality adventure Déraciné and also “a reboot or new idea for a franchise previous”. That last game is not yet announced, but based on leaks and other comments from the creative, we understand that it is about Armored Core VI.

As you can see, there is no sign of a Bloodborne PC port. Does this mean that there is no such project? Not at all, rather it means that if it exists, it is not in the hands of this study; which redirects our focus to Sony’s latest acquisitions. In recent years, they have joined the playstation studios (among others) Bluepoint Games, authors of the remake from Demon’s Souls; as well as Nixxes Software, a team focused on bringing blockbusters from the video game industry to PC. As we approach the 10th anniversary of the award-winning action RPG, the possibility of it making its official debut on our platform is increasing.

Let’s review our starting point.

FromSoftware doesn’t seem to work on the PC port of Bloodborne.

Sony has studies quite indicated to carry it out.

The game is approaching its tenth anniversary.





Sony’s willingness to revive the game

Although traditionally Sony has maintained absolute control of its IP first-partyalthough in recent years that philosophy has changed quite a bit: some of the most prominent games of the PS4 era are already available or confirmed on PC —among them Days Gone, God of War (2018) or Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection— while the acquisition of Nixxes that we mentioned above confirms the continuity of that trend. There seems to be only one rule of thumb, and that is that releases between PlayStation and PC consoles will not be simultaneous. Everything indicates that we will continue to see ports casual no more rules in between.

On the other hand, seeing the profile of the ps4 games heading to PC, anyone would say that Bloodborne is a perfect candidate. The game was warmly embraced by press and fans alike, and Elden Ring has sold really well on Steam, so it’s a matter of will. It is important to clarify, however, that we are talking about a game with seven years old; It has become somewhat outdated on a technical level, and it would not be strange to imagine some kind of relaunch on the occasion of the tenth anniversary. Perhaps following in the footsteps of Demon’s Souls.





Let’s take a second look at all of this.

Select first-party Sony releases on PC after a few years.

Bloodborne celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025.

It is one of the most representative games in the PlayStation 4 catalog.

Does it make sense for Sony to re-release Bloodborne?

Even with several post-release souls-likes (Dark Souls III, Sekiro, Elden Ring) fans keep Bloodborne alive through fan-art, videos of all sorts, and other forms of devotion that routinely lead to the game making the list. of terms that Twitter considers to be trending. In other words, it’s still on everyone’s lips even after all this time, which means there is an interested public in it. Knowing this, and that there is currently an important generational leap in the hands of PlayStation 5, it is clear that there is an opportunity to bring it to other platforms with a series of technical improvements.

It is also important to mention that Bloodborne is the souls-like Miyazaki’s favorite, although he himself acknowledged in an interview with Gamespot from 2019 that if he had the opportunity, he would have added new layers of depth to the chalice dungeons that make up the post-credits section. It is possible that he is not involved in this hypothetical project we are talking about, but if there is any opportunity to do justice to those wishes, this is it. Just as a note, the remake of Demon’s Souls took the opportunity to do something similar, which was add armor of the missing Penetrator in the original work.

Again, a tl;dr

Bloodborne is still popular even after seven years.

With PS5 and PC, there is an opportunity to give it a facelift.

Miyazaki has had ideas to improve the game for years.





Playing Bloodborne on PC is possible, more or less

Although Sony has the last word when it comes to bringing the game to PC, in the meantime we actually have a couple of options to play it without going through a console. The first is to subscribe to the playstation now service, with which it is possible to play Bloodborne… in its PS4 version and from the cloud. not exactly the same as a port, but if you have a good internet connection, it is the most practical option available to you. doAlternatives to that? Well, for now you have b0tster’s Bloodborne PSX demake, although in the not too distant future, the same developer will also publish a Bloodborne Kart that started out as a meme and is ending up as a real game.