Will Blue Ivy perform with Beyonce at NRG in Houston?

HOUSTON – Many Beyoncé fans in Houston are wondering if her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will perform with her during two concerts at NRG Stadium this weekend.

The 11-year-old has thrilled some lucky people by joining his mother on stage and dancing to her songs. The daughter of music legend, father Jay-Z, of course showed up at the house and Beyoncé was glowing with pride.

“My beautiful first child 🙏🏾 I am so proud and grateful to be your mom,” Beyoncé posted on Instagram after Blue Ivy’s debut performance. “You bring us so much happiness, my sweet angel.”

Blue Ivy was first seen performing with mom in May when the Renaissance World Tour went to Paris. The 11-year-old girl surprised people on stage with Beyoncé’s songs “My Power” and “Black Parade”.

Bey herself took to Instagram to congratulate her mini-me on her first tour. The “Cuff It” singer shared a photo and two clips of Blue in a sparkly silver dress.

Beyoncé’s mother and Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, was also left in awe of her talented granddaughter’s performance.

“Last night I saw my beautiful granddaughter (11) dance in front of about 70 thousand people!” Knowles-Lawson, 69, posted on Instagram. “She killed it and was cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No fear❤️❤️.”

Blue Ivy’s response to the audience reaction was priceless!

Knowles’ hilarious post after her London show in June got everyone laughing.

Knowles wrote, “Take it baby. Someone’s post says Blue messed up and made Beyonce his opening act.”

Fans are also present here for this.

“I love how Blue is becoming a legend and we get to see it all unfold when two legends collide, you get Blue,” one posted.

Another fan said, “They are beautiful together, I love seeing them together in 2.”

Another wrote, “It’s great to see her passion at just 11 years old. Going on stage, performing next to her mother is true grit. She is working, learning and growing.”

From a Houston fan: “Imagine when she gets back to school and the teacher is asking all the kids, ‘So, how did you spend your summer vacation?'” 🔥🔥🔥 H-Town is proud ❤️”

The naturally talented teenager has been dancing since she was a little girl. He has shared this adorable throwback video on Instagram.

Along with Paris, Blue Ivy has performed in London, Amsterdam, New York, Los Angeles and more.

We don’t know yet if she’ll be seen in Houston, but since mom is from here and grandfather Matthew Knowles still lives here, hopefully, H-Town!

