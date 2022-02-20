Will Brad Pitt sink Angelina Jolie? take legal action

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling French vineyard | Instagram

Brad Pitt would react again by legal means against his ex-wife, Angelina Joliethis after “Mrs. Smith” sold part of a property that belonged to both without the consent of the famous Hollywood heartthrob.

The film actor, Brad Pitt would counterattack the recent actions of the also actress Angelina Jolie, after the mother of three biological children of the artist, put up for sale the part that belonged to her of a French vineyard, this, without having taken an opinion. to the “American film producer“.

The “J’s exEnnifer Aniston”William Bradley Pitt, would file a lawsuit before the courts of the state of California, according to recent reports.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling French vineyards. Photo: Instagram capture



The property, a vineyard in France where the couple of interpreters of tapes like “by the sea“, they got married in 2008 is the new object of legal disputes after several years of facing each other in court for the custody of their children.

According to the agreement that existed between the native of Shawnee, Oklahoma and the actress of “tomb Raider” is that supposedly “they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval, without the consent of the other, which stipulates the document presented by William Bradley Pitt.

However, in October of last year, Jolie sold her stake to a “Luxembourg-based liquor manufacturer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler,” specifies the legal document from Pit’s representatives.

Likewise, the superstar in titles such as “Troy“, “Interview with the Vampire”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”, to name a few, alleges that his ex-spouse broke the terms of their original agreement by not offering him preemptive rights.

Jolie long ago stopped contributing to Miraval, while Pitt poured his money and sweat into the wine business, turning it into the rising company it is today, the lawsuit states.

The famous film figures paid “approximately 25 million euros”, about 28.3 million dollars. Being the actor of “The big bet” who invested the highest percentage, with 60%, while Jolie, the remaining 40%.

This, among other details that include the rising business in which Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt’s father, Vivienne, Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, fruits of marriage, has been actively involved, in addition to other children they both adopted. So far, Jolie’s representatives have not responded to this lawsuit, they mention.

It should be remembered that the couple dissolved their marriage in 2016, from which time they have remained locked in court battles ever since.