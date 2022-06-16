Will Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel be in ‘Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus? it’s possible

ads

Captain Marvel isn’t a Ms. Marvel character, but she might as well be. The Disney Plus series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who is by far the biggest fan of Captain Marvel. So much of Kamala’s life is inspired by Carol Danvers that Carol feels present throughout the show even though she never appears on screen.

However, that could change. With so many references to Captain Marvel in Ms. Marvel, viewers naturally expect Brie Larson’s Cosmic Avenger to appear in an episode this season. That would be an amazing moment for both Kamala’s character and the fans watching at home. Everyone has been asking where Carol has been since her last appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Read on to find out if there are plans for Captain Marvel in Ms. Marvel.

Source: Disney Plus

Iman Vellani in “Ms. Marvel» for Disney Plus.

Will Captain Marvel be in ‘Ms. Wonderful’?

Marvel and Disney have not confirmed that Captain Marvel will appear in the remaining episodes of Ms. Marvel. However, they haven’t denied it either, which means it’s still possible. After all, the MCU is well known for surprise cameos from him.

Marvel Studios has commonly teased their upcoming projects with guest spots at the end of their movies or TV shows or with hidden scenes in the mid or end credits. Many fans believe that this is what will happen with Brie.

It’s entirely possible that Ms. Marvel season 1 will end with Kamala coming face to face with Carol, or that there will be a credits scene with Carol. Not only would it be a perfect way to end the season, but it would also allow the studio to promote The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2), in which the characters officially team up.

Brie and Iman have already met (albeit via Zoom), and Brie posted her endorsement of Iman on Twitter. “From our first Zoom, I knew she would be the best Marvel,” the Oscar winner declared in July.

Of course, her enthusiasm might give Brie an even bigger reason to show up before Ms. Marvel comes to an end. She is clearly enjoying Iman’s performance as much as the fans and critics!

Source: Disney Plus

Iman Vellani in ‘Ms. Marvel’ for Disney Plus.

When does ‘The Marvels’ premiere?

Whether or not Captain Marvel is in Ms. Marvel, Marvel fans know for a fact that Carol and Kamala will be sharing the screen in the upcoming The Marvels movie. The film also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who also looked up to Carol growing up and, like Kamala, has her own superpowers.

Marvel Studios has confirmed that viewers won’t have to wait too long to see the film, which is a sequel to Captain Marvel. Marvels release date is July 28, 2023.

That’s about a year after Ms. Marvel ends, so it’s not fast, but it’s not a huge delay either. Given that there is a gap and given the popularity of the Captain Marvel character, expect some hints about The Marvels to be included in the Disney Plus series to build some excitement as fans await the movie.

Whether or not one of those clues is Captain Marvel is still anyone’s guess, but that would be, well, wonderful.

Ms. Marvel streams Wednesdays on Disney Plus.

