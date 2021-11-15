will bring the Corriere.it coffee group to the Stock Exchange

From the group Kiko, alongside the Percassi family, the manager Cristina Scocchia passes to Illycaff, where she was appointed Chief Executive Officer from January 1st 2022. The board of directors, chaired by Andrea Illy and of which Scocchia has been a member since 2019, resolved to appoint Massimiliano Pogliani, who was the first to be outside the family and remained at the helm of the company for two terms.

The listing on the stock exchange In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the manager had announced that she was ready to launch in a new professional adventure, which would lead her to the head of a major Italian group intending to go public. Now the confirmation has come, it is Illy, one of the most famous brands of made in Italy food. In a note released by the Trieste group we read: In consideration of positive phase of the capital market and the will to start the listing process, as well as Massimiliano Pogliani’s willingness to pursue other professional experiences, the board of directors agreed to bring forward the expiry of the mandate, in order to ensure unitary management of the entire 2022 financial year.



From 1 January the new mandate In 2022, as the note reveals, a new expansive cycle will begin for Illy which will be entrusted – also in view of the future listing – to the leadership of Cristina Scocchia, talent recognized in the development of brands with a high aesthetic and experiential content. Scocchia was the CEO of Kiko, the cosmetic company that has been part of the Percassi group since July 2017, which announced its farewell, underlining how he directed the company in an important relaunch plan which, thanks to strong investments in innovation, expansion in highly attractive markets such as the Middle East and Asia, franchising development and digital transformation of the company, has led the company to a 2019 ebitda doubling to 58 million and turnover of over 600 million.

The outgoing CEO Massimiliano Pogliani Finally, Illy thanked the CEO Massimiliano Pogliani for his contribution in the six years of activity to the growth of the company, in particular in consumption at home, in the portioned coffee segment and online sales, as well as the achievement of important results in sustainability, confirmed by obtaining the B-Corp certification. With the opening of the capital in Rhone this year, Pogliani has completed the Illycaff’s managerial path, for which he was given his first mandate in 2016, explains president Andrea Illy.

