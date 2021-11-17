Business

Will BTC be able to defend $ 60,000? The ‘shakeout’ of the levers is almost complete, the data suggest

Bitcoin (BTC) extended its contraction tonight, returning to test the support at $ 60,000.

BTC / USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin bridges the gap in the CME

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the BTC / USD pair has lost around 7% of its value in the past few hours, going from 66,000 to about 60,900 dollars.

Traders with excessively high levers have been wiped out: an event, according to some analysts, positive and necessary to resume the uptrend.

“Lever shakeout almost complete.”

Bitcoin also filled a gap in the CME that has been in existence for over a week: the latter movement did not therefore take the experts by surprise, certain that we would see a contraction when this gap appeared between the spot price of BTC and that of futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Bitcoin futures on the CME, one-hour candles show the presence of the gap. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin futures on the CME, one-hour candles show the presence of the gap. Source: TradingView

While many had even predicted a return to $ 59,000, Bitcoin managed to hold firmly above $ 60,000. Trader Peter Brandt, looking for attractive buying opportunities, revealed of be keeping an eye on the $ 53,000:

“I am interested in buying BTC at around $ 53,000, ETH at around $ 4,030.”

Simple consolidation volatility?

Others have in any case advised to broaden the view, in a month in which Bitcoin – we remember – reached a new all-time high. A return to monthly support would still place BTC at $ 58,000.

On Twitter, trader and analyst Rekt Capital published the following chart:

“For BTC to test the monthly level (green), it would have to slide below the uptrend line (black). Losing this trendline would probably confirm a retest of the monthly level.

Until then, it’s all about consolidation volatility. “

BTC / USD, one-day candles with notes (Bitstamp). Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter
BTC / USD, one-day candles with notes (Bitstamp). Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter

