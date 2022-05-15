Will BTS retire to fulfill their Military Service?

BTS says goodbye to their fans, soon they will have to separate | Instagram

For some years now, the conversation has been left open regarding the compulsory military service of the group of k pop, BTS, where even the government authorities in charge have been involved. Around the topic a series of debates were developed to designate the conditions in which they would carry it out.

One of the seven members of the band spoke about it with the media. rapper and producer Suganamely min-yoongisaid that they are awaiting instructions from the government, but that they are aware that the time will come for their temporary retirement to fulfill their responsibility as citizens of Korea.

Earlier, politician Sung Il Jong opened the discussion on the matter during an official cabinet meeting. In it he proposed a bill to exempt bts of compulsory military service.

His argument was based on the impact they have had on a global level and how it is considered comparable to that of the Olympic athletes who enjoy the privilege of not fulfilling said service to their country, since they have already offered their efforts to exalt the nation. However, the proposal was not approved.

BTS says goodbye to their fans, soon they will have to separate. Source: AP



Various specialist media consider that bts It is the most successful male group today. Time magazine named the company HYBEwho manages the band, and its creator, Bang Si Hyukas one of the 100 most influential companies in the world, positioning bts as the trigger for its resounding success.

Despite having multiple awards, including the American Music Awards Y Billboardand having been invited twice as cultural representatives of Korea before the assembly of the UNthe representative of the Military Human Resources Administration, Kim Yong Moo, stated that such achievements are not enough to exclude bts of this obligation.

Last November Sung Il Jong presented a new argument to the National Defense Committee. He mentioned that if each member of bts enlist one after another, the band will break up, resulting in a drop in national income, as much of Korea’s wealth is produced by the idol band.

This will cause an identity problem so there will be no more opportunities. That is why three people have proposed that it is a good idea to judge good and bad based on national advantages,” he said.

His words brought the discussion back to the table, opening up a new possibility for the seven boys to reduce the length of their military service. The fans are waiting for the new agreements, as it is speculated that bts must begin to enlist from this 2022, since the member Jin It already has more than 30 years.