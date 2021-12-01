will build the supermarket of the future in the former Expo area

There will also be Esselunga inside Mind, the new district of Milan which is being built on the former Expo area. The company founded by Bernardo Caprotti will be present with an innovative supermarket (for the moment no details have been leaked) of about one thousand square meters; the goal is only one: to experiment with cutting-edge solutions and intercept new consumer experiences and trends.

The fact was announced on Wednesday 1 December when the Australian group Lendlease, a company that is involved in real estate development in the area, formalized the signing of the contract. “Starting from 2022, Esselunga will be present with an area of ​​one thousand square meters inside the Mind Village, the area of ​​Mind in which the buildings of Expo 2015 have been converted with a view to a circular economy”, wrote the Australian group .

Esselunga is only the latest company in chronological order to have entered the Mind district; in recent months, Astrazeneca, Bio4Dreams and Rold had announced their new offices within the area where, among other things, the new campus of the Statale will also be built. “We are pleased to announce the agreement signed with Esselunga, a partner with whom we share the vision of doing business at the service of communities, the territory and the environment, fully embracing the vision of the city of the future and a laboratory where to test innovative solutions on an urban scale. “commented Andrea Ruckstuhl of Lendlease.

The Caprotti family company is among the first companies to have joined Federated Innovation TM Mind as founders, the public-private collaborative model promoted by Lendlease with the contribution of Cariplo Factory as a catalyst. To date, 36 companies will develop innovation projects in the field of Life Sciences and City of the Future. Esselunga will activate initiatives in the Agrifood tech & wellbeing and Retail Tech areas.