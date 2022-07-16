Will Byers, Úrsula, Ryan Evans… Movie and series characters who are LGTBI and you didn’t know it

It is undeniable that much progress has been made on the subject of representation, however, many characters, either because of the time, the context or simply because of creative decisions, their sexual orientation has not been clearly revealed, or until some time later. . Here we can see some examples.

Without being explicit, they have confirmed

Wade Wilson or Deadpool, although in the film he maintains a stable relationship with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), originally, the comic character tries to flirt with everyone, regardless of whether they are men, women or Asgardian gods. Tim Miller, director of Deadpool, assured that the antihero was pansexual, that is, they are attracted to other people regardless of their sex or gender identity. Also, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, has stated that he wants this fact to be more noticeable in the movies. Currently, the films only show certain nods of Deadpool throwing the junk at Cable and Logan (as well as his girlfriend Vanessa).

In Deadpool 2 we can also see Megasonic’s openly homosexual relationship with Yukio.

Continuing with the theme of superheroes, we find Xena and Gabrielle, two classic heroines from the television series Xena Warrior Princess. These characters became television icons of the LGTBI collective despite the fact that their relationship was never explicitly shown. In an interview in 2008 Renee O’Connor, interpreter of Xena, stated: “It was very obvious that they were together. They were so in love with each other that there’s no way to say that wasn’t true. Anyone who was a viewer of the series can see it”

As for Villains, Ursula of the Little Mermaid movie, is a clear example that represents queer. This wicked Disney is inspired by Divinea well-known Drag Queen during the 80s. Divine, could not play Úrsula since she died in 1988, that is, those responsible could not even propose it, but in the documentary I am DivineJeffrey Schawarz, the documentary filmmaker, assures that she would have loved playing the character.

Continuing with Disney we find Ryan Evans (Lucas Gabreel) from the franchise High School Musical. Although it is not said openly in the movies, there are certain attitudes and references that made fans think that Ryan was gay. The director of the films, Kenny Ortega, has confirmed Ryan’s sexual orientation saying that at that time I couldn’t include an openly gay character in a Disney Channel movie. He added, “I was concerned that being for families and kids, Disney was maybe not ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet. So I chose to take charge and make decisions that those who saw the movies would understand. They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it, and they would identify with it. And that’s what happened.”

As for classic cinema, it may be curious to know that Chuck Palahniukauthor of the original fight club novel, conceived the story of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and his unnamed alter ego (Edward Norton) to poke fun at a certain toxic masculinity, and to channel the anxieties that caused him to assume his sexuality and go live with your lifelong partner. Until 2004, the novelist did not formally come out of the closet. He also explained in 2018: “Fight club talks about the terror of living and dying without having understood something important about yourself.”

It is not the only example of classic cinema, lestat (Tom Cruise) by Interview with the Vampire is another great example. It may be that in the 1994 film this fact is only intuited due to certain traits of the character and his overprotection towards Louise (Brad Pitt), however, in the original novel by Anne Rice it is made very clear that Lestat the vampire is bisexual.

But also analyzing something more modern we find Will Byers of stranger things that after several seasons playing cluelessness, actor Noah Schnapp himself confirms that the character is gay and in love with his friend Mike: “it is quite clear this season (4) that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally bringing that up in recent seasons. Even in the first one, and little by little, that story grew.”

Another notable character of the group in stranger things it is Robin (Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke).

in animation, the legend of korraseries derived from Avatar: The legend of aang, shows us the relationship between Korra and Asami. At first these characters are presented as friends, but fans wanted them to be a couple. Given the ambiguity of the end of the series, one of the creators Michael Dante Dimarthino assured that they ended up together: “Our intention with the last scene was to make it as clear as possible that yes, that Korra and Asami had loving feelings for each other. The moment they enter the spiritual portal symbolizes their evolution from being friends to being a couple.”

Explicitly displayed

One of the most beloved characters in the MCU is Loki (Tom Hiddleston). It shows certain features of queer coding throughout the Marvel movies, but most notably in the Loki series, where he eventually comes out as bisexual canonically in the third episode of the series with a conversation between him and Lady Loki (Sophia Di Marthino).

– Have you ever been interested in princess wannabes or maybe another prince?

– A bit of both, I suspect the same as you.

Continuing with the theme of superheroes we find Maeve from the series TheBoys. It begins by presenting Maeve (Maggie Shaw) and Patriot (Anthony Starr) as a stereotypical Hollywood couple, however, by episode 5 of the first season, Maeve is shown to be in love with a woman named Elena. This does not happen in the comics since the character of Elena (Nicola Correira) was created for the series, however, in these the one who maintains a homosexual relationship is Patriota, specifically with Soldier Boy.

A classic character is Wylon Smithers of The Simpsonalthough in this case it was an open secret that he was gay, since throughout the series it has been shown that has an affair with his boss Mr. Burnseven kisses him in one chapter, however, in the last seasons of this animated series he has been even more explicit, for example, presenting him as the boyfriend of a man, Michael de Graaf.

Another character from a series already considered classic is Willow (Alyson Hannigan) by Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In the first seasons this establishes himself as heterosexual due, above all, to his relationship with Oz (Seth Green). However, from the fourth season Willow would become one of the most prominent bisexual characters in pop culture thanks to her relationship with Tara (Amber Benson) and having one of the longest lesbian relationships on television.

Two other classic characters, this time from a movie are Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon). Although the film deals with many issues, we can say that the central conflict is centered on the freedom of women. In the film, even though Thelma and Louise are only seen with male partners, in the end they will end up kissing confirming that they are both, at the very least, bisexual

In more modern films we can find Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) by Scott Pilgrim vs. the world. Scott Pilgrim’s (Michael Cera) romantic interest in the 2010 film and in the Bryan Lee O’Malley comics is bisexual. Nothing would suspect this until the appearance of his fourth evil ex, Roxie Richter (Mae Witman), his college roommate.

fans of Harry Potter they couldn’t figure out that albus dumbledore I was gay until JK Rowling mentioned it in several interviews. With the new movies fantastic animals The relationship between Grindewald and Dumbledore has been made quite clear, being mentioned in the trailer for the third film: “I was in love with you”

In the field of animation we can see that li shang of mulan Perhaps he is a character that many people do not consider of the collective since it is not explicitly said or shown as such, however, we cannot ignore that he falls in love or, at least, has a certain regard above the professional towards Mulán before knowing that she is a woman.

The ones fans wish were true

Following with Disney, to elsa of Frozen It has never been paired, however, for the LGTBI collective, the song let it go It has become a clear symbol and representation about coming out.

in animation Merida of braveFulfills several stereotypes of queerbatinglike being a tough and disheveled woman, as well as fighting for her own hand by not wanting any man by her side.

Nothing has been officially confirmed about the relationship of vii and caitlyn in Arcane. It is speculated. Are they simple friends or a couple? The amorous tension was palpable when the faces of the two heroines got dangerously close, the first in the brothel of the lower city and the second when the shooter was helping Vi to treat her wounds. It was so obvious that even Jinx was jealous of this budding relationship that she designated Caytlin as Vi’s “girlfriend”. The only clue we can see is that Caitlyn appears in a scene flirting with a girl.