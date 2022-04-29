Will Cardano go back up? This is the popular cryptocurrency ADA

This current price is a consequence of not meeting the expectations of many, because there are many people who believed that an ecosystem like the one that is being developed in Cardano would be ready overnight and that the price was going to grow a lot, but it is not so this requires time to do things right, that’s why Cardano is a long-term project.

As we say, Cardano had a very high explosion of popularity from practically its beginnings, since in fact it was considered as direct competition from Ethereum or other important ones such as Solana and Avalanche . However, all that popularity and hype has worked against it, since its development takes time and many investors expected that the benefits with it would be overnight. In the words of Edickson Aguilera:

The value of Cardano has always been a topic that has been on the lips of all cryptocurrency connoisseurs and investors. After reaching its maximum value, it seemed that the value of ADA would continue to rise over the weeks, but the opposite happened. Edickson Aguilera, ambassador of the Cardano Foundation in Venezuela and owner of a Hispanic stakepool in Cardano called Bless, explains that its current value is due to not having met the high expectations that had been placed on it .

According to Aguilera himself, most of ADA’s detractors are early investors that they are throwing garbage at it because they have even already sold (despite having great losses), as well as explaining that there could be detractors paid by the competition because there is fear of Cardano’s potential in the future:

The number of detractors and people who throw garbage at Cardano are those who thought of getting rich overnight with it but it turned out that it was not so, and today they are at a loss or worse, they sold at a loss. Another group of detractors would be those who are paid by the competition to damage Cardano’s image, since they are very scared of its potential, so without further ado, be patient with all holders and support small pools, especially Hispanics.

Will it improve the value of Cardano?

Despite the fact that Cardano has been in a downtrend for quite some time, the future of it seems to be quite promising. The company in charge of promoting the creation of ADA, Input Output, published a few hours ago on its Twitter account that there are currently 917 projects under development on the networka figure that has increased tremendously in the last month if we take into account the projects that were during the month of March (around 500).

At least 917 projects building on Cardano and just a fraction of what is to come… With Vasil HF coming in June, opening the whole range of further opportunities for developers & Project Catalyst Fund8 voting underway, when do you think we'll cross 1K?

— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) April 28, 2022

To this we must add that Another big update for the Cardano network is coming in June. This one, known as Vasil, will be a hard fork and should greatly improve the performance of Cardano, so the future of this coin for the remainder of 2022 is bright.