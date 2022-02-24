Will Carlos Vela continue in Los Angeles FC? This says your directive

abigail parra

Mexico City / 23.02.2022 15:27:51





John Thorringtonco-chair of the LAFCpointed out that the club of the Major League Soccerr is still in negotiations with Carlos candle. Of course, the manager was clear about the Physical news of the striker after the last season he suffered from injuries that let him have action in only 20 games.

“These talks go on, they’ll pick up speedit is important that it works for Carlos, for us. Carlos is answering, the question is if he is physically wellwe know that when he is well, he can,” said the manager.

In the presentation of Marco Garces As director of operations of the Los Angeles club, the former director of Pachuca explained that upon his arrival at the institution he spoke with Velawho helped him learn about the system of the LAFC in terms of basic forces.

“He’s an open guy. the simple organization of the facilities here provide those possibilities (Leading players coexist with youth), breakfasts, lunches, talks, it is a very inclusive environment, everyone can be included. I spoke at length with Carlos, he is an open guy and willing to cooperate with the kids“.

And it is that for Garces, Carlos candle is an example for young footballers to follow and highlighted the Importance of the Mexican as a model in the academy of the team.

“A fundamental part of everything that can be done in an academy is the possibility of having these roles or models that help you for the players to go down the path you want because the young people imitate”.