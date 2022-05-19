Will Carmen Villalobos divorce Sebastián Caicedo? this is what the actors have said

Colombian actors Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo, who have been married since 2019, have been in the public eye for the thousands of rumors that have surfaced about their relationship. Celebrities are being questioned, as there are those who claim that their relationship is coming to an end.

The comments come after social network users realized that the actors have not uploaded photos or content together for a long time. In addition, due to the recordings of Villalobos in Colombia, the couple spent some time apart, since they live in the United States, where Caicedo also has several businesses.

The information was denied by the same actors, who in different media highlighted that they are still together. in conversation with I know everythingCaicedo assured that he is not in a separation process with Villalobos, in fact, he said that he would announce the situation if it happens. “When something happens we will say it”, he asserted.

“We have been together for more than 13 years to have to come to clarify why we do not go out on social networks,” he added.

For her part, the actress Till money do us partShe told People magazine: “As far as I know, I’m still married.”

In fact, recent publications were released that each one made from their official Instagram profiles, in which they reveal their love status. In one that Caicedo made, on his trip to the south of the continent, you can read a message of great affection from Villalobos.

“‘I am who I am'”. Love, light, prosperity, overflowing joy, health at my maximum power,” Caicedo wrote. “You are all that and more,” replied his partner

In addition, in the last publication that Caicedo made from the Iguazú falls, Villalobos was also very tender in his response.

“Flow, clean, purify, heal and recharge,” reads the Colombian’s post. “What a trip you are doing, baby, the next one will be together,” the actress replied.

With these expressions of love on social networks, it is more than clear that the relationship between these two artists ‘is going from strength to strength’.

Carmen Villalobos was infected with covid-19

Last February, Carmen Villalobos from Barranquilla decided to talk about the health problems she has suffered and confessed the strong symptoms she has had after contracting covid-19. Through her social networks, the actress assured that she was infected and that she has had very strong symptoms, among which headache, fever and general malaise stood out.

He said that he did not feel quite well, but clarified that his respiratory part has not been affected. He also assured that he already has the negative result of the test, so he can return to work without posing any risk to his colleagues.

“The whole issue of symptoms has really been very bad. Thank God the respiratory part was never compromised, but headache, fever, malaise, that you don’t want to get out of bed, insomnia, very, very bad. Fortunately, I have already come out negative, I have already completed my days of isolation. I am completely honest with you, I do not feel one hundred percent, the energy is very low, ”she said.

the actress of Until the silver separates us, He explained that he is now feeling some strong consequences, which he did not expect to have so soon.

“I had not put my face on them these days because, raise your hands those who have felt the aftermath of covid! I did, I had a kind of relapse, I felt sick again, body aches, bad, bad… they say that it is normal, that it can last from one to three months, these post-Covid symptoms, that they really are a jerk and I attest to that, ”he insisted.