Will Caro Quintero be tried for the murder of DEA agent Camarena? | News Univision Drug Trafficking
Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1985. Following last week’s arrest in Mexico of notorious drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, US authorities rushed to declare their intention to try him for the kidnapping, torture and murder of drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero. the DEA Enrique ‘Kiki’ Camarena in 1985.
But they could face a possible legal dilemma if he is ever extradited to the United States. Thirty-seven years later, the case may be too old and too tainted by prosecutors’ legal misconduct to be successfully prosecuted. There are also the uncomfortable allegations by various witnesses about CIA involvement in Camarena’s death.
Caro Quintero, 69, was mistakenly released from a Mexican prison in 2013 after serving 28 years of a 40-year sentence for his role in the murder of Mexican helicopter pilot Captain Alfredo Zavala.
Camarena and Zavala took the aerial photos that led to the raid of a huge marijuana farm operated by Caro Quintero in Chihuahua. Caro Quintero, one of the leaders of the Guadalajara drug cartel, spent the last nine years on the run with a $20 million bounty on his head as one of the fugitives on the hit list. Most Wanted of the FBI.
The case against Caro Quintero dates back 35 years
Caro Quintero still faces an old indictment for Camarena’s murder in Los Angeles, dating back to May 1987. The investigation into his death has continued to this day.
“To this day, the highlight of my professional career was the privilege of being part of the team that worked very hard as a federal prosecutor to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice,” said Manny Medrano, one of the original prosecutors who at the time was about 35 years old. Now 66 years old, Medrano told Univision Noticias that he hopes to see Caro Quintero extradited.
“In his day, when we handled the case from Los Angeles, we wanted Caro Quintero to be in federal court to be tried, because he was the engine that drove the machine of what happened to Kiki Camarena. So he is the most accused part of this whole conspiracy,” added Medrano.
The elusive cartel boss, known as ‘RCQ’, is expected to fight extradition, but his days may be numbered, according to experts. “The United States would not pressure Mexico to extradite him if they don’t believe they have a strong case against him,” said Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations.
To be sure, Caro Quintero’s name has been linked to the case by numerous witnesses who said he was enraged after Mexican troops stormed his marijuana farm and set fire to his merchandise, valued at tens of millions of dollars. He was also identified in the recordings of Camarena’s torture and murder as the one who presided over the gruesome two-day interrogation. The tapes were later turned over to US authorities.
Caro Quintero fled Mexico after Camarena’s murder and was captured two months later in Costa Rica. His diamond-studded Colt pistol, which was taken from him in Costa Rica, is now a prized exhibit at the DEA museum in Arlington, Virginia.
Who was Kiki Camarena and how did she die?
Camarena was born in Mexicali, Baja California, and emigrated as a child with his parents to Calexico, California. He briefly served as a US Marine and joined the DEA in 1975. He was kidnapped outside the US consulate in Guadalajara on February 7, 1985, when he went out to eat with his wife.
Camarena was taken to a nearby large house where witnesses say he was questioned about the DEA’s knowledge of cartel operations. After two days of torture, he died at the age of 37 from multiple blunt force injuries to the head and a perforated skull. His body was found a month later dumped on the side of the road in the neighboring state of Michoacán.
The case against Caro Quintero: dead witnesses, fraudulent evidence
Over the years, some witnesses have died or have changed their stories. Two others’ convictions were overturned in 2017 after evidence linking them to the crime scene was thrown out by a judge due to fraudulent lab analysis by an FBI expert.
As if that were not enough, three key witnesses who testified in previous trials against other defendants in the Camarena case have since testified accusing the DEA and CIA of complicity in the murder, including a 2020 Amazon documentary series, The Last Narc. , and two books, one of them by the Mexican investigative journalist Jesús Esquivel, Washington correspondent for the magazine Proceso.
“Since 1985, much has been written about the story of Camarena and Caro Quintero in newspapers, magazines and books, both in the United States and in Mexico,” Esquivel wrote in his book, The CIA, Camarena and Caro Quinteropublished in 2015. “It can even be said that in Mexico this famous episode gave rise to what we now know as narcocorridos,” he added.
Esquivel says that the US hunt for Camarena’s killers “is only comparable” to the order that President Woodrow Wilson gave General John Pershing in 1916 to enter Mexico to look for the ‘bandolero’, General Francisco Villa.
In the process, US agents stumbled as they tried to gather evidence, in some cases breaking the law to ensnare witnesses. In the absence of an extradition treaty, a suspect, Humberto Álvarez Machaín, was kidnapped in Mexico in 1990 and tried in Los Angeles. Álvarez Machaín, a Mexican doctor, was accused of administering drugs to Camarena during the torture sessions to keep him conscious. But the judge dismissed the case and ordered his repatriation in 1992.
The microscopic evidence of the hair that ended up annulling two convictions in the Camarena case
One of the defendants, René Verdugo, spent 32 years in prison in the United States before being released in 2018 after a judge overturned his conviction for evidence fraud. “They ended up giving my client a plea deal that had nothing to do with the murder, basically just drug trafficking conspiracy, with time served,” his San Diego attorney, John Lemon, told Univision News.
Verdugo was convicted of Camarena’s murder largely on the basis of microscopic evidence of hair from the crime scene that was compared to some of the suspects by an FBI expert, Michael Malone. Only years later did the Justice Department reveal that Malone had a history of providing “false, misleading, or inaccurate testimony in criminal trials.”
Prosecutors abandoned plans to retry Verdugo after Lemon discovered that Malone’s fraudulent analyzes had been hidden from defense attorneys for years.
Matta-Ballesteros and the burned embassy in Tegucigalpa
The conviction of another trafficker accused of the murder, Juan Ramón Matta-Ballesteros, was also overturned, although he remains in jail on other drug charges. Matta was imprisoned in the US after his controversial arrest in Honduras and his deportation in 1988, which sparked street protests during which part of the US embassy in the capital, Tegucigalpa, was burned down.
Now 77 years old and in poor health, Matta recently wrote to Univision offering to tell his story. Permission to interview him was denied by the United States Bureau of Prisons.
The problems with evidence and witnesses in the Camarena case are deepening. “There was a lot of additional misconduct that the government had been hiding for almost 30 years,” Lemon told Univision.
Was the CIA an accomplice in the torture of Camarena?
Lemon said he was conducting background investigations to prepare for the questioning of three key witnesses when the government decided to drop the case. The three witnesses – Ramón Lira, René López and Jorge Godoy – were former corrupt Mexican state police officers who had worked as bodyguards for Caro Quintero and other leaders of the Guadalajara cartel. They had told investigators that a CIA agent was present at the meetings where Camarena’s kidnapping was discussed. They also claimed that a DEA official accepted money from the cartel.
“There’s lots and lots of material. Questioning these guys could take days, if not weeks,” Lemon said. “I mean, it’s definitely going to be challenging from a prosecution point of view. Considering it’s been over 35 years now, most of the eyewitnesses are gone. The witnesses that do have They have controversial histories and they are definitely putting the CIA in the middle of this.”
Witnesses claim that a Cuban-American CIA agent, Felix Rodriguez, participated in Camarena’s interrogation in 1985. Rodriguez, alias Max Gomez, was allegedly involved in a secret training program in Mexico for rebels in the 1980s. of the Contras who were fighting against the Sandinista government in Nicaragua. The training camp was allegedly on a ranch owned by Caro Quintero in Veracruz.
Univision was unable to reach Rodriguez, 81, this week for comment, but he has previously denied being in Mexico at the time.
Although Rodríguez’s role in the Contra war is not a secret, there is little to no evidence of a Mexican training camp. “I was right in the middle of it as an analyst and we never looked at Mexico as an angle. On the analytical side, we were aware of certain things, but [Veracruz] it didn’t catch my eye,” said former CIA analyst Fulton Armstrong, who now teaches Latin American studies at American University in Washington.
“There were training camps in strange places with strange people. I knew there were Cuban-American bad guys in a lot of places. They created a lot of legends around their operations,” Armstrong added.
Although legal regulations allow the government to protect classified information so that it is not made public in legal proceedings, in this case the three Mexican police officers have already come to light, both in Esquivel’s book and in the Amazon documentary, which premiered in 2020.
They were also brought to light by the DEA’s own investigation into the case, known as Operation Legendalthough much of what they said was covered up, according to the former DEA agent who led the investigation, Héctor Berrellez.
Berrellez was later removed from the case and published a book that became the basis for the Amazon documentary.
“If he [Caro Quintero] is extradited, it goes without saying that they are going to have a problem,” said Celerino Castillo, a former DEA agent who worked with Berrellez. Castillo told Univision that he worked with Rodríguez at the Ilopango air base in El Salvador, in the 1980s, where the Contra resupply was taking place. “I worked hand in hand with the CIA. I knew this was going to happen when they caught Caro Quintero. It is a story that must be told. Those complaints are there,” he added.
Neither the DEA nor the Department of Justice responded to requests from Univision Noticias to comment on the strength of the case or the accusations of CIA involvement.
After so many years, Camarena’s widow is still waiting for justice to be served. One of her sons, Enrique Camarena Jr, is now a district judge in San Diego.
When asked if the US government has told the truth about what happened to her husband, Ginebra ‘Mika’ Camarena told the Amazon documentary, “I don’t think they’ve told anyone the whole truth. The whole truth.” The people who were there have it. They have the truth.”