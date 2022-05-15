Will Charlotte Cardin continue her conquest of the Juno Awards?

The musician is in the running to win two of the evening’s distinctions, that of the album of the year for her opus phoenixas well as the Juno TikTok award, which will be decided by public vote.

The competition will be fierce in these categories: we find in particular Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.

Charlotte Cardin, who started out as a Juno favorite with six nominations, has already won three of the four awards for which she was nominated on Saturday, namely artist of the year, pop album of the year and single. of the year (Meaningless).

Charlotte Cardin won three Juno Awards on Saturday night. Photo: The Canadian Press/Tijana Martin

VSheart de pirate also distinguished itself by winning honors in the category of Francophone album of the year with Impossible to lovebeating at the finish line FouKi, Louis-Jean Cormier, Vincent Vallières, Charlotte Cardin and Roxane Bruneau.

Three other trophies will be awarded during the evening of Sunday, including that of the group of the year, a category in which we find in particular Mother Mother and The Recklaws.

Note that Shawn Mendes will be awarded an honorary award for his international career, and that Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Shawn Mendes will receive an honorary award for his international career on Sunday. Photo: Radio-Canada / Alice Chiche

A first outdoor show for the Juno Awards

For the first time this year, the big Juno Awards ceremony will be held outdoors.

Hosted by actor Simu Liu (Kim’s Convenience), the evening will be broadcast live from Budweiser Internship in Toronto starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. CBC is the official broadcaster of the event.

Throughout the ceremony, several musicians from across Canada will take turns on stage to play their hits.

The Montreal group Arcade Fire, as well as the Quebec singers Avril Lavigne and Charlotte Cardin, are among the artists of the show.