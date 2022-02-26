Will China become Putin’s economic lifeline? | The World | D.W.

Long before the Ukraine conflict escalated, Russia began intensifying its relations with China and expanding its trade links. But how realistic would it be to think that economic cooperation with China could compensate for the loss of Russian business with the EU due to sanctions? Would it be cunning on the part of Beijing to continue to widen the gap with the United States and the EU?

The economic importance that China has for Russia is not yet as great as that of the European Union. A look at the energy sector clearly exemplifies this: the EU annually imports 200 billion cubic meters of Russian gas; China not even 40,000 million.

Also the exchange of goods and services between Russia and China is lower than the Russian trade with the EU. Although it has grown perceptibly in recent years, its approximate volume of 150,000 million euros does not reach that of commercial transactions with the EU. Even in the year 2020, marked by the pandemic, this rose to almost 175,000 million euros. In 2013, before the annexation of Crimea, it was estimated at around 350,000 million euros, according to the Institute of the German Economy.

Russian pavilion at the China International Import Expo 2019.

In the opinion of Thomas Jäger, a political scientist and professor at the University of Cologne, it would take years for Russia to be able to replace the EU with China as a trading partner. “In the short term it would not be very realistic. In the medium term, Russia has indeed turned to China, especially when it comes to energy supplies,” he says. But he adds that the Chinese negotiated to obtain cheap Russian gas.

lack infrastructure

Currently, a gas pipeline carries this fuel from Siberia to China. According to estimates based on data from the Russian company Gazprom, the pipeline, some 2,200 kilometers long, transported nearly 11 billion cubic meters in 2021, which is less than a third of its maximum capacity.

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline alone, which has existed for a decade and covers 1,200 kilometers between Russia and Germany, has the capacity to carry a volume of 55,000 million cubic meters per year. The Nord Stream 2 project, which has just been halted by the German government, could carry twice as much. According to data from the BP oil company, European countries and Turkey received some 168,000 cubic meters of Russian gas in 2020.

It would take decades for Russia to deliver such amounts to China, according to Thomas Jäger. “It has already been agreed to build new gas pipelines,” he indicates, but he estimates that the horizon to materialize the projects would extend to 2045.

“The relationship between Russia and China is described by both countries as strategic, but it is anything but cordial. It is a cooperation of convenience, against the United States, and the two parties coldly try to materialize their interests,” explains Jäger.

Ian Bremmer, head of the consulting firm Eurasian Group, thinks that Beijing sees Moscow as an ally in its struggle with the United States. He believes that if there is a further escalation and Western sanctions against Russia are tightened, the Chinese government will probably “offer Moscow further economic and technological integration.”

What is at stake for China

According to Tsou Tzung Han, China expert at DW, Beijing will not risk further deterioration of relations with the EU. He believes that the most dangerous thing for China would be if the United States and the EU supplied it with fewer high-tech products, such as semiconductor technology. “China could be targeted by EU sanctions if it supports Russia too much in the Ukraine conflict,” he says.

Xi and Putin pose, cooking, at an economic forum in 2018.

In addition, he notes that Russia is not as important to China as Europe in terms of trade. “China’s exports to the EU and the UK are almost 10 times larger than to Russia,” she stresses.

An analysis of thinktank MERICS, in Berlin, postulates that China will probably avoid criticizing Russia and perhaps help it mitigate the effects of sanctions, but will at the same time strive not to further damage its relations with the EU and the United States. Something increasingly difficult to combine, the more the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

(ers/ms)