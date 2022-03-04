Will China help Russia cope with sanctions? (analysis)

Analysis: China watches closely the war events in Ukraine 1:21

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Will China help Russia cope with the consequences of economic sanctions?

That has been the big question since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The two nations have forged close ties in recent years, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping calling Russian President Vladimir Putin his “closest and best friend” in 2019. During Putin’s visit to Beijing last month, the two states proclaimed that their friendship “has no limits”.

That was before Russia launched its war in Ukraine and received unprecedented sanctions from Western countries. Now, China’s ability to help its neighbor is being severely tested. Experts say Beijing’s options are limited.

“China’s leaders are walking a very difficult tightrope with regard to Ukraine,” said Craig Singleton, China senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank.

Beijing has not been quick to help Russia after its economy has been hit by sanctions from around the world. On Wednesday, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, said the country would not participate in the sanctions, but also did not offer any relief.

Earlier this week, China’s foreign minister spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, saying that China was “deeply sorry to see the conflict” and that its “fundamental position on the Ukraine issue is open, transparent and consistent.”

And the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a Beijing-backed development bank, said Thursday it was suspending all activities in Russia as “the war in Ukraine unfolds.”

“China’s complicated message suggests that Beijing will continue to blame Washington and its allies for provoking Russia,” Singleton said.

However, “such moves will fall short of generating further antagonism with the United States due to Beijing’s desire to avoid a complete breakdown of US-China relations,” he added.

Close but relatively small business ties

Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin had significantly deepened his country’s ties with China.

During his recent visit to China, the two countries signed 15 agreements, including new contracts with Russian energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft. China also agreed to lift all import restrictions on Russian wheat and barley.

Last year, 16% of China’s oil imports came from Russia, according to official statistics. This makes Russia China’s second largest supplier after Saudi Arabia. About 5% of China’s natural gas also came from Russia last year.

Meanwhile, Russia buys about 70% of its semiconductors from China, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics. It also imports computers, smartphones, and auto components from China. Xiaomi, for example, is among the most popular smartphone brands in Russia.

China has also enrolled Russian banks in its Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), a clearing and settlement system seen as a potential alternative to SWIFT, the Belgium-based secure messaging service that connects hundreds of financial institutions around the world. the world.

China and Russia share a strategic interest in challenging the West. But the invasion of Ukraine has put the friendship to the test.

Test of friendship before sanctions

“There is no indication yet that China considers helping Russia to be worth violating Western sanctions,” said Neil Thomas, a China analyst at the Eurasia Group, adding that a “blatant” challenge to those sanctions would come with “heavy punishment.” economic” for Beijing as well.

“Beijing’s much-touted lifting of import restrictions on Russian wheat was agreed upon before the invasion and does not indicate Chinese support,” he said.

While Russia needs China for trade, Beijing has other priorities. The world’s second-largest economy is Russia’s number one trading partner, accounting for 16% of the value of its foreign trade, according to CNN Business calculations based on 2020 figures from the World Trade Organization and customs data from the United States. China.

But for China, Russia matters much less: trade between the two countries accounted for just 2% of China’s total trade volume. The European Union and the United States have much larger proportions.

Chinese banks and companies also fear secondary sanctions if they deal with their Russian counterparts.

“Most Chinese banks cannot afford to lose access to US dollars and many Chinese industries cannot afford to lose access to US technology,” Thomas said.

According to Singleton, these Chinese entities “could quickly find themselves subject to heightened Western scrutiny if they are perceived in any significant way as aiding Russian attempts to evade US-imposed sanctions.”

“Recognizing that China’s economy and industrial production have been under enormous pressure in recent months, Chinese politicians will likely try to strike a delicate balance between supporting Russia rhetorically but not antagonizing Western regulators,” he added.

Would Russia desist from attacking Ukraine if there were more sanctions? 1:26

There have been reports this week that two of China’s biggest banks, ICBC and Bank of China, have restricted financing for Russian commodity purchases, fearing breaching potential sanctions.

Reuters also reported on Tuesday that China’s coal imports from Russia have stalled as buyers were unable to obtain funds from state-owned banks concerned about international sanctions.

ICBC and Bank of China did not respond to a CNN Business request for comment.

Significant practical limitations

Even if Beijing wants to support Russia in areas that are not subject to sanctions, such as energy, Beijing may face severe restrictions, the experts said.

The “financial sanctions that the West has imposed on Russia impose significant practical restrictions on China’s relations with Russia, even when they do not directly restrict them,” Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note on Wednesday.

Some commentators have suggested that Russia could use China’s CIPS as an alternative, now that seven Russian banks have been removed from SWIFT.

But CIPS is much smaller in size. It has only 75 direct participating banks, compared to more than 11,000 member institutions on SWIFT. Around 300 Russian financial institutions are on SWIFT, while only two dozen Russian banks are connected to CIPS.

The yuan is also not freely convertible and is used less frequently than other major currencies in international trade. It accounted for 3% of payments globally in January, compared to 40% in dollars, according to SWIFT. Even trade between China and Russia has been dominated by the dollar and the euro.

“In practice, because CIPS is limited to payments in [yuan], is currently only used for transactions with China. Banks elsewhere are unlikely to turn to CIPS as an alternative solution to SWIFT, while Russia is an international outcast,” Williams said.

Nor can Beijing replace the United States in supplying key technologies for Russia’s needs.

Last week, the Biden administration announced a series of measures to restrict foreign technology exports or goods built with American technology to Russia.

Russia faces financial collapse from sanctions after attacks on Ukraine 1:09

Russia mainly imports low-end computer chips from China, which are used in cars and home appliances. Both Russia and China rely on the United States for the high-end chips needed for advanced weapons systems.

“China alone cannot meet all of Russia’s critical needs for the military,” a senior US administration official said at a news conference last week, according to Reuters. “China doesn’t have any production of the most advanced technology nodes. So Russia and China depend on other supplier countries and of course US technology to meet their needs.”

That could lead Chinese tech companies, particularly the largest ones, to exercise even more caution in potential deals with Russia.

“Some small Chinese companies that are not dependent on US inputs may be able to meet some of Russia’s demand for sanctioned US technology,” said Eurasia Group’s Thomas. “But big Chinese tech firms will be wary of avoiding the fate of Huawei, which the US government has atrophied by cutting off its access to advanced semiconductors,” he added.