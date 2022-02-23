Will Chiquis Rivera’s father be released from prison in 2022?

Mezcaliente

José Trinidad Marín, the first husband of the late singer Jenni Rivera, imprisoned since 2007 for sexually abusing his daughters, Chiquis and Jacqie Rivera, and his sister-in-law, Rosie Rivera, could be released this year after serving only half his term. His sentence.

This was explained by the legal analyst Vance Owen in an interview with the Univisión program El Gordo y La Flaca. “Here in California under a doctrine elaborated in the case of the people against Delgado, it means that the prisoner satisfies his sentence after having served only half of that time. So, a sentence of 31 years in prison is satisfied after 15 and a half years in prison, ”he explained after emphasizing that a primary requirement would be good conduct.

After Chiquis Rivera was consulted about the possible freedom of her biological father, the singer stated in El Gordo y la Flaca that she understood that José Trinidad Marín, whom she claims to have forgiven years ago, had to serve his full sentence. “Yes, I heard something like that, it seems a little strange to me because they had said that it was 31 years without the right to parole,” she said.

It should be remembered that Trinidad Marín was sentenced in 2007 to 31 years in prison in Long Beach, California, for having sexually abused his daughters Jacqie and Chiquis Rivera, and his sister-in-law Rosie, when they were just girls. According to statements made by Chiquis Rivera, the abuse began when she was 8 years old and lasted until she was 12 years old.





Chiquis Rivera in ‘The minute that changed my destiny’ | Full program Gustavo Adolfo Infante had #ChiquisRivera, the first-born daughter of #JenniRivera, who currently has an artistic career and hopes to carry her mother’s name high. See the full interview at imagentv.com Visit the networks of The minute that changed my destiny Facebook: bit.ly/2sRqHwy Twitter: bit.ly/2shZV1S Or in our networks of… 2017-08-13T03:11:52Z

It was in 1992 when Jenni Rivera found out about the abuse and reported her ex-husband to the authorities, but Trinidad Marín escaped and was a fugitive for 8 years. In 2006 he was captured and the following year, after a controversial trial, he was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

What did Jenni Rivera say about sexual abuse?





Jenni Rivera confessed for the first time the abuse of her daughters and her sister | Full Interview JenniRivera confessed for the first time the abuse of her ex-husband Trino to her sister and her daughters to Charytin Here we remember that interview. ⏰ REMINDER: 🔔 Do not forget to activate the bell after subscribing to this channel, so that you receive a notification every time a video is uploaded. . . #jennirivera #ladivadelabanda… 2021-02-26T19:56:06Z

However, the subject has requested parole on two occasions: First in 2010 and then in 2013, both requests were denied.

In recent statements made on her Chiquis and Chill podcast, Chiquis Rivera confessed that therapy was essential to be able to overcome the immense trauma of having been abused for so many years by her own father. “It helped me so much to remove everything I had inside, because I felt ashamed and it helped me a lot to free myself from that guilt and understand that I hadn’t done anything wrong,” he said about the therapy process he underwent at the initiative of his deceased mother.

Although there would be the legal possibility of his early release, to date there is no confirmation that the legal team of Trinidad Marín is managing his access to this benefit.