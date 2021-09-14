Will Chris Hemsworth be back in Thor 5? Taika Waititi comments on the future of the Marvel saga

After raising the hype for Thor: Love & Thunder, the director and screenwriter Taika Waititi also had the opportunity to briefly discuss a possible fifth chapter of the film saga of the God of Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth.

Although the shooting of Thor 4 is finished, the work continues and the director Taika Waititi has not yet begun to look concretely to the future: In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Oscar-winning screenwriter didn’t unbutton himself on a possible return for a possible Thor 5 but said: “Who knows? I wonder if we will make another movie after this one is out, but for the moment I can say that, from my point of view, we definitely put everything into this film. Every idea and every single ridiculous concept or gag or stunt or character – we put everything into this film. I couldn’t be prouder“.

Of course Waititi already knows chow the story of Thor: Love & Thunder and what and how many seeds he will plant for the future of the franchise, but clearly it is not yet the time to talk about it. What do you think about it? 37-year-old Chris Hemsworth will leave the saga later Love & Thunder, following in the footsteps of colleagues Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and (possibly) Jeremy Renner? Natalie Portman will take her place, or after Thor 4 will there be two different thors? Tell us what you think in the comments section!

Thor: Love & Thunder will be released in cinemas around the world from 6 May 2022.