United States.- On July 7, the fourth installment of God of Thunder was released around the world, entitled “Thor: Love and Thunder”recounting the events after “Avengers: Endgame”, and introducing a new superheroine.

“Love and Thunder” goes beyond the limits, since it is the first fourth film of a solo hero, that is, Thor is the first of the Avengers to have four films, an ambitious bet for marvel comics and Taika Waititi.

In the history, Thorcharacter played by Chris Hemsworth, tries to find his inner peace, but must get back into action and recruit his friends; Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Korg (Taika Waititi) not knowing what is coming, as they run into Gorr (Christian Bale), the Butcher God, but knowing the powerful version of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Mighty Thor, who join the battle.

After the release of the fourth film starring Chris Hemsworth, doubts arose about his permanence in the Marvel Cinematic Universesince he has surprised to be one of the superheroes with participation in a large number of projects and this is answered by the film.

Marvel Studios: Will Chris Hemsworth Return as Thor After “Love and Thunder”?

SPOILER ALERT

At the end of the fourth film Thorentitled “Love and Thunder”, it is announced that “Thor will return”making it clear that Hemsworth still has some pending projects within the famous franchise.

It should be remembered that some of the most acclaimed heroes such as Steve Rogers, the famous Captain America, played by Chris Evans; Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow; and Tony Stark, Iron Man, by Robert Downey, have said goodbye to the franchise and its characters in recent years.

