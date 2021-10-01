News

Will Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford as the protagonist?

Since Lucasfilm was bought by Disney, there has been no talk of anything other than the arrival of Indiana Jones 5 which, however, has not yet arrived since 2012. The plans confirmed by the studio would be to have one last movie with Harrison Ford protagonist to close the saga and then it seems to proceed with a recast of the character …

The latest rumor on the subject claims that Disney has every intention of proceeding with the Indiana Jones saga and for this reason it will entrust the part to a younger actor to continue with other films (spin-offs or series) on the character. The actor in question would be Chris Pratt, a fan favorite for years (along with Bradley Cooper) to inherit Indiana’s whip and Fedora.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm has been eyeing Pratt to play a younger version of the character. It also claims that its own Indiana Jones 5 will prepare the ground that will pave the way for Pratt for upcoming projects, both films and spin-off series on Disney + and an animated show.

The new film was confirmed in 2016 with Koepp as the script, but in 2018 Jonathan Kasdan (whose father Lawrence Kasdan wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark) was hired as second screenwriter, only to witness the return of the stainless David Koepp in 2019. . In the end, however, as noted, James Mangold replaced Steven Spielberg to direct the film, and this was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ for Koepp. “When James Mangold took over from Steven, let’s just say I realized it was going to be a pretty logical breaking point“, stressed the screenwriter.

The fifth film is still slated for 2022 and sets out to close the Indiana Jones story.

