Will Chris Pratt replace Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones prequel?

For some time now there have been rumors of a possible new film in the “Indiana Jones”Without Harrison Ford. Many the hypotheses feared, from the prequel to the sequel, up to the reboot. For the moment, however, there is no doubt about the presence of the famous actor in the role of the beloved protagonist in the next film announced by Disney during Investor Day.

Disney, all the Investor Day announcements

However, this is his farewell film to the franchise and, as is the case with James Bond, the toto-Indiana Jones. Great curiosity about the name that such a burdensome witness could receive in his hands. The problem is not represented only by the fact of having to identify an actor equally loved by the general public. The main obstacle is being able to find one that has the same charisma. The character, in fact, requires quite a bit.

James Bond, all the names in the running to replace Daniel Craig

Staying in the rumors area, we have returned to talk about Chris Pratt as possible new Indy. It’s hard to think that production can reboot. This would be a rather risky operation. Instead, it is more likely that an in-depth analysis of the character’s past will be offered to the public.

The future of Indiana Jones

According to Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is seriously considering hiring Chris Pratt. The project would concern gods prequel movie, in which a juvenile version of Indiana Jones would be proposed.

New adventures set in the past, which can reconnect to the narrative of the character already proposed in the cult films of the saga. According to what has emerged, the next film could somehow set the stage for this leap back in time. It is not excluded that we can refer to some past adventures, to be shown in detail in the future with Chris Pratt as the protagonist.

Meanwhile, fans await the new chapter, “Indiana Jones 5”, Which will see Harrison Ford say goodbye to the beloved character, as he did with Han Solo in“ Star Wars ”. The theatrical release is scheduled for July 29, 2022.

