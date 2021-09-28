News

Will Chris Pratt take over from Harrison Ford?

Will Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones Retire? According to rumors Chris Pratt will be his replacement

Lucasfilm will bring back to the screens Harrison Ford in the role of “Indy” for the expected Indiana Jones 5, with Steven Spielberg being replaced as director by James Mangold. Now, new rumors seem to indicate that there may be someone new to inherit fedora and whip – the focus is all on Chris Pratt. Rumors indicated that Pratt will inherit the character so that he can keep the franchise alive, since Ford is certainly no longer a young man. However, last month, producer Frank Marshall assured that “there will be only one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford”. An attempt at misdirection while waiting to make it official? We are surprised to see these rumors of Pratt’s presence resurface. As ComicBook points out, Lucasfilm wants Pratt to play a younger version of the character. It also states that Indiana Jones 5 plans to have several spin-offs in the future, as well as a series and animated show for the Disney + platform.

For now, the only certain fact about Indiana Jones 5, is that Steven Spielberg is no longer directing the project, but only as a producer. In his place as a director there is James Mangold (Logan – The Wolverine, Le Mans ’66). “What excites me about Jim is that he loves great stories. I think you see him in his films like Le Mans ’66. He loves characters and loves to tell a good story. So I’m excited to see what will come to his mind “, producer Frank Marshall had said.

Disney and Lucasfilm currently plan to release the film by 2022. Harrison Ford is nearly 80, will he be able to pick up a whip and fedora to venture to the most remote places on the planet? Or will these persistent rumors about Chris Pratt turn out to be true and will we have a new Indy in the future? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Also watch Chris Pratt replacing Harrison Ford in the deepfake video

