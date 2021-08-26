Will Citigroup Trade CME Bitcoin Futures?

It seems that Citigroup intend to start trading CME Bitcoin futures.

He reports it CoinDesk citing some people who would be familiar with cryptocurrency derivatives markets.

Citigroup will offer Bitcoin futures

The rumors claim that the bank is seeing a real surge in requests from their customers to be able to expose themselves to Bitcoin prices and that it is actively recruiting new staff for a team focused on cryptocurrencies.

According to what was declared to CoinDesk, the anonymous source claims that this team gets approval to start trading CME bitcoin futures and later ETN on Bitcoin.

In other words, the bank would in fact be making derivative products available to its customers that allow them to take a position on the price of BTC.

A Citigroup spokesman later stated:

“Given the many questions about regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations and other factors, we are very careful about our approach. We are currently considering products such as futures for some of our institutional clients as they operate within a robust regulatory framework. ”

Why offer Bitcoin futures

CME’s Bitcoin futures are arguably the preferred tool for institutional investors to speculate on the price of BTC.

They were even launched in December 2017, and have since been traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which is the largest exchange in the world for futures and options.

By now the CME is also the largest bitcoin futures trading platform in the world, precisely because it is a fully regulated market in accordance with the law.

This allows everyone to be able to take a position on the price of bitcoin without having to deal with unregulated assets or exchanges.

Citigroup and the interest in cryptocurrencies

Citigroup is an American investment bank headquartered in New York City that also provides financial services.

This is the third largest banking institution in the United States, ed along with JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo is one of the big four US banking institutions, called the “Big Four”.

It is in fact a bank of systemic importance, so much so that it is considered too big to fail (“too big to fail”).

In 2020 he had over 23.6 trillion dollars of assets in custody is already for a few months showed a clear interest in cryptocurrencies.

Note that both JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have shown similar interests lately.

Incidentally, according to Bloomberg’s ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, the likelihood that it will be launched by the end of October on US markets is increasing Bitcoin Futures ETFs.

New note out today from @JSeyff re how the Ether ETF withdrawals adds to likelihood that a bitcoin futures ETF will be launched by end of October with ProShares as favorite, altho it could (and arguably should) be a group to avoid first mover advantage. pic.twitter.com/zXFFgmEHw6 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 24, 2021

While the SEC still seems skeptical about ETFs that have BTC directly underlying, there could be a whole other story for those that have already regulated products such as BTC futures as underlying.