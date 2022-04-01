Will Clea and Joanna return for a third season of ‘Get Organized with The Home Edit’?

ads

When it comes to makeover shows, Netflix has a wide range of original offerings, from clothing updates and design upgrades to making spaces more organized through cleaning.

For this latter kind of improvement, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with The Home Edit have gained a following.

While Marie Kondo helps her clients simplify their spaces by getting rid of items that don’t “spark joy,” The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin are dedicated to making spaces more functional by placing items in containers vibrantly colored with aesthetically… pleasing labels.

The home stylists rose to fame showcasing their organizational makeovers on Instagram, and their star power grew even more after the show’s first season debuted on Netflix in 2020.

Now, the residents of Nashville are back with a new set of clients for Season 2, and the transformations are more dramatic than ever. As Netflix subscribers make their way through all eight episodes of the second season, they may start to wonder if the show has been renewed for season 3 yet.

Source: Netflix

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in the second season of ‘The Home Edit’.

Is ‘Getting Organized with The Home Edit’ Coming Back for Season 3 on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to share whether Get Organized with The Home Edit will return for another season or not. Although Season 1 of the series debuted in September 2020, Joanna and Clea only confirmed that the show would return for a second season in February 2022 (less than a month and a half before it debuted on the streamer).

While it could be some time until there’s any word on the future of the organizational series, Netflix subscribers should pay close attention to the top 10 list on the streamer in the days and weeks after Season 2 releases.

The Top 10 list, which ranks the best-performing shows on Netflix each day, has become a good indicator of a show’s likelihood of renewal.

The cast of Season 2 of ‘Getting Organized with The Home Edit’ is star-studded.

As viewers await more information on the future of the makeover series, they will likely catch up with the eight episodes included in season 2.

Source: Netflix

Danielle Brooks in season 2 of ‘The Home Edit’.

Just like in Season 1, Clea and Joanna are working with regulars and a bunch of high-profile celebrities to get their spaces organized. While Season 1 featured the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Khloé Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris and Kane Brown, Season Two spotlights a supermodel’s glamorous living room, a talk show host, a TikTok prankster content room and more.

The celebrity lineup for season 2 includes Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard, actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore, reality star Lauren Conrad, TikToker Topper Guild, actress Danielle Brooks, model Winnie Harlow, singer Kelsea Ballerini, actor Chris Pratt, author Katherine Schwarzenegger, and comedian Kevin Hart (who appeared on Facetime for his friend’s closet makeover).

The first two seasons of Get Organized with Home Edit are now available to stream on Netflix.

