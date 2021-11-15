will come later, confirms DICE – Multiplayer.it

Battlefield 2042 is already available in early access for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users and buyers of special editions and is currently collecting somewhat mixed feedback due to several problems that characterize it, such as the lack of voice chat, which will not be present at the launch of the game but will come introduced later, as reported by DICE and EA.

DICE confirmed to Polygon that this feature will not be present at the launch of the game but will be introduced later, still without an official timeline.

Fortunately, Battlefield 2042 has a system of ping which at least can be an extremely basic form of communication, however it seems not immediate like the one seen in Apex Legends.

For a title with a strong focus on multiplayer action and community building, the lack of voice chat represents one penalty remarkable, reason that leads us to believe that DICE will try in every way to make it available as soon as possible after the launch of the game.

In a mode like Hazard Zone, where the development of team strategies has a great importance in the gameplay, the voice chat would have a fundamental role and at the moment it is therefore somewhat impaired. DICE did not explain why the feature was not included, but did confirm that they are working on implementing it shortly after release. In the meantime, we refer you to our tried and tested Battlefield 2042.