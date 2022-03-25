will continue to attend to her – Hugo Mendoza Hospital offers its version of the Rosmeiry case

The director of the “Doctor Hugo Mendoza” pediatric hospital, Dr. Dhamelisse Then, and the acting surgeon in the case of the girl Rosmeiry Disla, Dr. Joel Espinosa, denied having acted negligently when performing surgery on the little girl and defended the procedure made to the minor.

During a meeting yesterday with Gregoria Díaz, Rosmeiry’s aunt, and Listín Diario reporters, the doctors stated that at all times they explained the procedures performed and the minor’s health conditions and that the hospital keeps its doors open to continue providing assistance.

Both Then and Espinosa argued that Rosmeiry was not operated on for appendicitis, but for pancreatitis as a result of trauma, which surprised Gregoria because she had never heard of the minor suffering a blow.

When the doctor was asked about Rosmeiry’s current situation, his answer was that the infant had brain damage as a result of sepsis itself and the general picture of the first surgery performed.

Rosmeiry was operated on in this hospital and after two months of hospitalization, she has remained in a vegetative condition and her family denounced that she was not treated again.

Assuring that the hospital is ready to continue assisting Rosmeiry, Dr. Then expressed that “no doctor is going to refuse to treat her and especially if she is a known patient, it is most likely that they have misinterpreted the information, because it was precisely in the outbreak that there was of ómicron”, argued the director of the center.

“In us there is no encouragement not to attend to Rosmeiry”, with this phrase he invited the little girl’s aunt to never stop taking her to get the medical care the infant needs. The doctor explained the specialties offered by the hospital and that it not only focuses on quality care, but also on the humane treatment of patients and their companions.

“The patient here is the center of attention and for this reason we have won a lot of international recognition and we have plenty of testimonies. The fact that we are a public institution does not mean that we do not care about quality, humanization”, narrated Then.

He added that the minor’s mother, as part of her long stay due to her daughter’s internment, was given a birth certificate since she and her four children do not have this documentation.

“I told Gregoria that she was not asking anyone for a favor, that Rosmeiry had the right regardless of not having insurance or papers, being of any nationality, health is a fundamental right and we have to guarantee the health of children. She can’t feel bad when she comes here and asks to be treated, that’s her right,” Then assured.

The medical staff confirmed that they would continue to provide medical assistance to Rosmeiry in all areas that she needs and also all the help necessary for her health to recover, including making her transportation to the health center headquarters much shorter with the help of a private health center closest to where you live.

Rosmeiry’s aunt did not retract what was reported to Listín Diario before the doctors.

Surgeon explains process

Pediatric surgeon Joel Espinosa, who performed the operation, explained that the minor never had problems with the appendix and that this was reported to the family.

“Rosmeiry arrived with a picture of nine days of evolution after a trauma, it did not fit with anything, we performed sonography, tomography and everything we had on hand we did, we knew that we had an acute abdomen and that is why she was taken to the operating room, an intraumbilical incision was made, when we entered we found free fluid, approximately 2000 cc of fluid and blood, and the pancreas was totally necrotic”, informed the doctor.

Espinosa was surprised to learn that the minor’s relatives alleged that “they had never been given information about the case.”

“It is impossible for us to have a patient hospitalized for almost two months in intensive care, it is impossible for me to take a patient out of the operating room and not explain to the relatives why their patient is in intensive care,” Espinosa said.

He said that both the minor’s mother and her aunt were approached about the process by him when Rosmeiry came out of surgery and that after everything she experienced in the Intensive Care Unit, day after day she gave them the corresponding report.

“On Monday I attended the mother in the emergency room, she had told the pediatrician that the girl had been operated on for appendicitis and when I went down to change the catheter to the minor, I explained to her again that Rosmeiry was not a appendicitis but a necrosis of the pancreas,” Espinosa said.

He showed graphic material of the conditions in which the pancreas of the minor was found and reported that this same photograph was shown to relatives of Rosmeiry minutes after his intervention.

“When we found necrosis of the pancreas, we washed well and tried to minimize the damage that was present, we placed drains to keep washing the pancreas so that it does not continue to cause damage and in a second procedure 4 to 5 days later it was washed again to check the organ and its evolution,” the surgeon explained to reporters.